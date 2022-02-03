HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced its recognition by iManage as Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA. Morae earned the recognition by meeting key 2021 criteria for sales, excellence, and client satisfaction for the delivery and support of cloud-based information management solutions. This includes enabling remote and hybrid working, improved collaboration and productivity, knowledge management and insights, and information governance and security.
Morae was also honored with four 2021 regional iManage awards - the most of any iManage partner, including Corporate Sales Partner of the Year and Mid-Market Sales Partner of the Year for North America and Sales Partner of the Year and Largest Cloud Deal for EMEA. iManage noted the award given to Morae for the largest cloud deal was a project involving more than 5000 global users.
"Our recognition as the iManage Partner of the Year for both North America and EMEA is an exciting capstone for what has been an incredible year in terms of the number of clients we've successfully migrated to the cloud. By continually improving upon our process and methodologies, we've reduced the time to value and ensured customer satisfaction scores have stayed consistently high," said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae. "By also leveraging our global brain trust of expertise, our team has grown to keep pace with demand without any sacrifice in quality. We've now laid the foundation for an even more exciting 2022 that will build upon our 2021 acquisitions of Trinogy Systems and Adaptive Solutions."
"The regional iManage partner awards also serve as a showcase of Morae's market strength across geographies and both the corporate and law firm segments," said Chuck Davis, Managing Director at Morae. "Our depth of digital transformation consulting and implementation expertise is unmatched in the legal industry."
The experts at Morae have been partnering with iManage for over 18 years and have completed hundreds of major implementations across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Morae's document management solutions, visit us at moraeglobal.com/solutions/category/document-management.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
