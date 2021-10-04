CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs announced that they have released their State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, available now. The report provides data and insights related to hybrid events in 2021 and 2022, as well as key challenges and actionable takeaways that event professionals can apply to their hybrid event programs.
The State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report pulls proprietary data from a vFairs survey conducted over the past quarter. It features responses from event professionals across 15 industries including representatives from corporate marketing and human resources teams, educational institutions, agencies, government and nonprofit organizations. Respondents also span a wide range of seniority levels from entry-level jobs to C-level decision makers. As such, the report covers a wide range of feedback and opinions. However, the report found that across industries, many professionals anticipate the same challenges when it comes to hybrid events.
This report comes at a pivotal time, as hybrid events are top of mind for event professionals going into 2022. Over the past year, there has been a widespread feeling of uncertainty for when and how hybrid events may commence. While some of this is due to uncertainty over both local and global COVID-19 restrictions, some of this is also due to the fact that hybrid events are new terrain for many event planners.
As the report found, 57.4% of professionals believe hybrid events will dominate the future. However, 55.6% of the same respondents noted that they'd like to run a few hybrid events to test them out before diving in completely. This shows that while there is a clear understanding that hybrid events have high value potential, many professionals have reservations about using hybrid events themselves. After laying out the data, the State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report offers actionable solutions to key challenges event profs have identified.
"We are thrilled to provide a resource that will help event professionals understand how other industry players are thinking and feeling about hybrid events," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "This report will help many who are still feeling unsure about hybrid events in general, and those who share in the common trepidations we're seeing across industries when it comes to hybrid events."
The free resource is available to download now.
