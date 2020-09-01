FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Growth (CG), a modern integral coaching and advising company, was hired by Stockyards Heritage Development Co. to help bring their new hotel brand to life. Hotel Drover, a four-star Autograph Collection resort, is thoughtfully designed to honor the pioneering spirit of the West, a brand authentically steeped in the rich history of the Stockyards. The CG team, through conscious recruiting, leadership coaching, and brand embodiment advising, is mindfully preparing Hotel Drover for its early 2021 launch, with a focus on designing a workplace culture that nurtures personal and professional growth and optimal performance.
"We have worked hard to protect and preserve the sacred history of the Stockyards while enhancing this incredibly unique destination," says Craig Cavileer, Managing Partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. "Autograph Collection Hotels are known around the world for their unique design and thoughtful spirit, so we knew we wanted to work with a team that would be just as thoughtful and intentional about helping us build our team and culture for Hotel Drover. Collective Growth has recruited a remarkable leadership team, and with their guidance, our organizational culture will be as vibrant and meaningful as the experience our Stockyards guests will enjoy."
In an industry that has been heavily disrupted by COVID -19, CG continues investing deliberate time with the Hotel Drover team to define and integrate the hotel's core ideology, which serves as an anchor to consciously guide the team and business through this crisis and over the long term. The core ideology, which consists of the core values and purpose, will be the foundation of the culture, setting the tone for exceptional service, unparalleled guest experiences, and an incredible place to work.
"We partner with companies who are looking to positively impact the world in some capacity, and that's why we said yes to this iconic project," says CG Founder, Faith Geiger. CG Partner, MaryAnn Means-Dufrene, adds, "We believe they are restoring and enhancing a legacy in Fort Worth that will create enduring value for all stakeholders. Their generous spirit and long-term vision inspire us, and they are breathing new life into an area that we all know and love."
About Collective Growth: Collective Growth is a modern integral coaching and advising company that exists to unlock human potential and elevate the workplace.
About Hotel Drover: Hotel Drover is an Autograph Collection® resort, offering a rustic-luxe guest experience in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.
