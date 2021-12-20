DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, announced today it won the "Strategic Partner H-E-B 2021" in the IT division from H-E-B Mexico, a privately held supermarket chain, with more than 340 stores across Texas and northern Mexico. The award recognizes superb performance and outstanding partner relationship throughout the challenges brought on by 2021.
"Softtek has been a key advocate for innovation at H-E-B in the most efficient, swift and effective way, maximizing our investment in technology with advancements for its automation and innovation management platform, using AI for proof of concept and other diverse digital solutions," said Hilda Ruiz, head of centers of excellence at HEB.
Softtek began working with H-E-B in 2012, providing a variety of IT support services. The relationship has evolved in the past few years to address strategic innovation projects, which has included an evaluation of the company's various departments to identify areas of opportunity for which robotic process automation (RPA) could provide added value while reducing costs. In 2018, Softtek implemented FRIDA, its proprietary cognitive automation platform, leveraging state-of-the art machine learning and AI tools. In 2019, H-E-B reported that the ROI for FRIDA allowed the company to cover 100% the cost of the project with just one bot, representing significantly reduced process times – from several minutes to a few seconds.
Over the past year, despite obstacles provoked by the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Softtek was able to maintain impeccable service.
"We feel very honored and motivated to have received this recognition from a company like H-E-B who focuses on maintaining relationships with their consumers and employees based on superior quality and care," said Miguel Saldivar, managing director for retail at Softtek. "We look forward to continue supporting the progressive digital transformation of H-E-B, improving consumer and employee experience."
For more detailed information about Softtek's intelligent automation solutions, visit https://www..softtek.com/intelligent-automation.
About H-E-B:
H-E-B, with sales of $28 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 115th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 120,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.
About Softtek:
Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company and the largest provider of IT services from Latin America. With a broad portfolio of business-transforming products and solutions, Softtek helps Global 2000 organizations evolve their digital capabilities constantly and seamlessly, from ideation and development to execution. Learn how Softtek creates value through technology at http://www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek in social media.
