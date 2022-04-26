New Channel Program Makes the Cavelo Data Protection Platform Available to Resellers, Managed Service Providers and Technology Partners
WATERLOO, Canada, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data protection solutions provider Cavelo Inc. today launched its channel partner program and announced the appointment of Kris Shoemaker as head of channel sales.
"Complex security stacks and data silos make it hard for businesses to get a clear picture of the assets and sensitive data they have, let alone mitigate the cyber risk that comes with it," said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. "The Cavelo platform helps businesses consolidate noisy tools and technology. This partner program makes the Cavelo platform available to a broad spectrum of partners, who in turn can deliver greater value and strengthened cybersecurity to their customers. With years of security and managed services expertise Kris deeply understands the complexity of the security marketplace, and what drives meaningful partner relationships."
The Cavelo partner program includes referral, reseller, technology and Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. Cavelo partners can operate as any or all partner types depending on customer consumption preferences. All partners benefit from the program's aggressive sales margins, additional IT consulting opportunities, extensive marketing support, education and seller incentives.
"Service providers deliver solutions across a spectrum of capabilities like data loss prevention, data classification, endpoint security and asset management," said Shoemaker. "Businesses increasingly rely on outsourced solutions partners to handle growing data security and compliance requirements on their behalf. By adding the Cavelo platform to their technology or service catalog IT service providers are able to offer value through a single pane of glass that directly improves their customer's overall security posture."
For more information or to become a Cavelo partner visit: https://www.cavelo.com/partners
About Cavelo
Cavelo helps businesses proactively reduce cybersecurity risk and achieve compliance with automated data discovery, classification and reporting. Its cloud compatible data protection platform continuously scans, identifies, classifies and reports on sensitive data across the organization, simplifying compliance reporting and risk remediation. For more information visit http://www.cavelo.com and follow @Cavelo_Inc.
