COLUMBUS, Texas, Sep. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Easy Ranch announced the groundbreaking of its new 18-hole championship golf course will take place September 17, 2021.
Chet Williams Design was selected to design the 18-hole golf course complementing the original nine-hole golf course that he also designed. Williams is widely known for many notable course designs and redesigns including top-rated golf courses in Texas and beyond. As Williams stated, "I am very excited to be selected to design the new 18-hole golf course at Big Easy Ranch in Columbus, Texas. There are quite a few remodels and renovations in progress across the country, however this will be one of the very few new courses under construction. The property is ideal for a championship golf course, with 80 feet of elevation changes, natural creeks, beautiful native vegetation and mature oak trees, providing the framework for what will be one of the best courses in the state and the country. I couldn't be more excited about this project and carrying out Billy Brown's vision."
The 18-hole golf course was carefully placed on the 2,000 acre property to take full advantage of the unique terrain that will include several elevation changes with 80-foot drops from tee to fairway, tree lined fairways, natural running creeks and waterfalls. The par 72 course will boast over 7400 yards with multiple tee boxes, Zeon Zoysia fairways and rough and TifEagle greens providing for the best playing and course conditions for the area. Owner Billy Brown states "I have always had a passion for golf and dreamed of designing a golf course of my own. Working with Chet, I am confident that we will have a top rated golf course in Texas and beyond." The 18-hole golf course will be an added amenity to the existing nine-hole golf course, practice facilities and The Golf Academy teaching facility. Course construction will begin September 2021 with completion scheduled for September 2022.
Set on the property's highest elevation, a second clubhouse/lodge will provide 360° views of the golf courses and hunting areas. The 24,000 square foot clubhouse will boast lounge areas, a full service bar, dining areas, wine room and upscale locker rooms for both men and women. The clubhouse will reflect the rustic sophistication of the original Big Easy Lodge with soaring ceilings, wooden beams, stone fireplace and outdoor verandas.
Additional expansion plans include real estate opportunities with estate lots ranging from 2/3 acre to over one acre with custom homes as well as fractional ownership villas. Custom home builders include Fairmont Custom Homes, Leitch Properties, Metropolitan Custom Homes and Partners In Building. Real estate opportunities are limited and Big Easy Ranch Members are first to select and reserve their lots and villas.
Located in Colorado County, Big Easy Ranch spans 2,000 acres of hill country terrain with first class amenities that include a nine-hole par three golf course with practice facilities, golf teaching center, sporting clays course, fishing lakes, infinity pool, wingshooting, whitetail and exotic hunting, overnight accommodations, along with a 12,000 square foot Big Easy Lodge providing first class dining and an award winning wine program. Widely recognized as A Sporting Club Like No Other, Big Easy Ranch is a private club providing exclusive access for its members and their guests. Membership is by invitation and with member sponsorship.
Direct all inquiries to Nicole Scarbrough, Membership Director, at 979.733.8635.
