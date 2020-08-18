HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health training in Texas, today announced the launch of a new online dental assisting program for parent learners that will combine flexible, online coursework with three weekends of in-person clinical training. The new 10-month certificate program offers an industry-recognized and stackable certificate, enabling graduates to work in high-demand occupations while also creating new pathways for them to complete their degree.
"CHCP shares a dedication to providing lifelong career skills in the communities we call home," said Katherine McLean, director of human resources at Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "CHCP's in-person Dental Assisting program has long been a reliable source of talent, preparing externs and graduates that can execute our patient care model. We are excited to continue to grow our teams by providing more learners across the state of Texas access to career opportunities."
According to data from the The Texas Workforce Commission employment in dental assisting is expected to grow by 22% over a 10-year period ending in 2026. The new program, which has been approved by the Texas Workforce Commission and accredited by the nationally recognized Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), builds off the success of CHCP's 10 month online medical assisting program with bootcamps that provides many working adults with complicated lives an opportunity to earn a national industry-recognized certification.
"Our number one priority is creating accessible training opportunities that lead to in-demand careers for all aspiring professionals," said Jon Patterson, president of digital services at CHCP "This new online program is designed specifically with the parent learner in mind – supporting those who are not well-served by traditional models of education because of their current work responsibilities, childcare needs, or lack of transportation. Now they can receive the critical skills training they need to be placed into a well-paying allied health field, while at the same time continuing on their path to a degree."
The first cohort of the program launched in July with weekend clinicals offered through the Houston campus, with plans to expand to CHCP's six other campuses across Texas in the coming months. Students who participate in the program will receive an externship and take the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners examination, leading to certification to be a dental assistant throughout the state of Texas.
About CHCP
As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.