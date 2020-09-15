FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm (www.vertess.com) is pleased to announce that David Coit, Jr., Finance + Valuation Director, recently earned the Certified Business Exit Consultant® Designation from the International Exit Planning Association (IEPA). The Certified Business Exit Consultant® Designation is a significant achievement and further establishes David as one of the elite exit planners in the marketplace today.
"I'm excited to now offer our business clients exit planning as an additional value-added consulting service along with business valuation, value growth, and M&A consulting. Business owners who plan their exit are more likely to achieve their goals than those who don't," David commented.
To receive the CBEC® Designation, David completed the high-level nine-week training program that required 30+ hours of pre-course study, 32 hours of extensive, leading edge curriculum taught by top expert instructors in their respective fields as well as the successful completion of the final exam. As an additional requirement for the CBEC® Designation, David delivered an exit plan to an owner and submitted that plan to the IEPA's Certification committee for review. The quality and the brand of the IEPA's CBEC® Designation requires this type of process. Holding graduates to this standard ensures the IEPA that any advisor in the marketplace with the CBEC® designation has not only gone through their extensive Certification course and pre-work, but they have also taken an owner through this process and delivered the type of solution that the IEPA expects from their advisors.
The International Exit Planning Association's CBEC Designation Program
The emerging field of exit planning requires that our Certified Business Exit Consultant® graduates not only learn the material, but are also well-equipped to go out into the marketplace and deliver the exit planning services to exiting owners. In order to have a comprehensive approach to an owner's needs, an advisor or consultant must have a solid plan to message this unique service to an exiting owner as well as sell and service the exit planning engagement. The CBEC® Designation is designed to deliver this combination of training and skills through our rigorous curriculum, live practice management training and ongoing support.
David can be reached at dcoit@vertess.com.
About David E. Coit, Jr., DBA, CVA, CVGA, CM&AA, CBEC
David has certifications as a Certified Valuation Analyst, Certified Value Growth Analyst, and Certified Mergers & Acquisition Advisor. David earned his Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University, with a specialization in Corporate Finance (4.0 GPA), an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Northern Illinois University. The field of study for his doctoral dissertation was business valuation. David has over 30 years of commercial finance experience, having worked in senior level management positions at two fortune 500 companies. During his career, David has analyzed the financial condition of thousands of companies throughout the US.
About VERTESS
VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm that helps owners increase their company's financial value and negotiate the best price when they decide to sell their own company or grow through acquisition. The VERTESS professional team's expertise spans diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual / developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, dental practices, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.
VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Orlando, and Omaha. For more information visit www.vertess.com.
For further information about VERTESS please contact Vaughne Glennie at 520-395-0244 or 247490@email4pr.com.