PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.
For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.
December 2020 and Year-End Highlights
TMNA:
- Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years
- December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent
- 2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent
- Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA's 2020 sales volume
- With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
Toyota Division:
- Number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
- Division's hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020
- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent
- Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent
- Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December
- Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent
- SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December
- All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner
- All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales
Lexus Division:
- December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020
- Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle
- Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020
- December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020
- UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year
- December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2020
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL %
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
249,601
207,373
7.5
20.4
2,112,941
2,383,349
-11.9
-11.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
211,378
172,048
9.7
22.9
1,837,900
2,085,235
-12.4
-11.9
TOTAL LEXUS
38,223
35,325
-3.4
8.2
275,041
298,114
-8.3
-7.7
YARIS
141
932
-86.5
-84.9
6,437
21,916
-70.8
-70.6
COROLLA
25,409
23,742
-4.4
7.0
237,178
304,850
-22.7
-22.2
SUPRA
704
404
55.6
74.3
5,887
2,884
102.8
104.1
86 (INCL FR-S)
205
276
-33.7
-25.7
2,476
3,398
-27.6
-27.1
MIRAI
20
66
-72.9
-69.7
499
1,502
-67.0
-66.8
AVALON
1,913
1,844
-7.4
3.7
18,421
27,767
-34.1
-33.7
PRIUS
4,078
6,058
-39.9
-32.7
43,525
69,718
-38.0
-37.6
CAMRY
30,364
26,309
3.0
15.4
294,348
336,978
-13.2
-12.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
62,834
59,632
-5.9
5.4
608,771
769,014
-21.3
-20.8
IS
2,289
1,171
74.5
95.5
13,600
14,920
-9.4
-8.8
RC
416
428
-13.2
-2.8
3,808
4,591
-17.6
-17.1
ES
5,101
5,025
-9.4
1.5
43,292
51,336
-16.2
-15.7
GS
85
265
-71.4
-67.9
2,560
3,378
-24.7
-24.2
LS
524
583
-19.8
-10.1
3,617
5,528
-35.0
-34.6
LC
230
114
80.1
101.8
1,325
1,219
8.0
8.7
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
8,645
7,586
1.7
14.0
68,205
80,975
-16.3
-15.8
TOTAL TMNA CAR
71,479
67,218
-5.1
6.3
676,976
849,989
-20.9
-20.4
SIENNA
7,513
5,176
29.6
45.2
42,885
73,585
-42.1
-41.7
C-HR
3,308
3,303
-10.6
0.2
42,936
48,930
-12.8
-12.3
RAV4
46,846
41,282
1.3
13.5
430,387
448,071
-4.6
-3.9
VENZA
4,495
0
0
0
13,073
9
0
0
HIGHLANDER
26,778
20,449
16.9
31.0
212,276
239,438
-11.9
-11.3
4RUNNER
16,869
11,529
30.6
46.3
129,052
131,888
-2.8
-2.2
SEQUOIA
1,048
876
6.8
19.6
7,364
10,289
-28.9
-28.4
LAND CRUISER
606
360
50.3
68.3
3,147
3,536
-11.6
-11.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
99,950
77,799
14.7
28.5
838,235
882,162
-5.6
-5.0
TACOMA
28,957
20,727
24.7
39.7
238,806
248,801
-4.6
-4.0
TUNDRA
12,124
8,714
24.2
39.1
109,203
111,673
-2.8
-2.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
41,081
29,441
24.6
39.5
348,009
360,474
-4.1
-3.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
148,544
112,416
18.0
32.1
1,229,129
1,316,221
-7.2
-6.6
UX
1,848
1,933
-14.6
-4.4
16,962
16,725
0.8
1.4
NX
8,256
7,955
-7.3
3.8
55,784
58,715
-5.6
-5.0
RX
14,514
14,069
-7.9
3.2
101,059
111,036
-9.6
-9.0
GX
4,139
3,220
14.8
28.5
28,519
25,945
9.2
9.9
LX
821
562
30.4
46.1
4,512
4,718
-5.0
-4.4
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
29,578
27,739
-4.8
6.6
206,836
217,139
-5.4
-4.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
178,122
140,155
13.5
27.1
1,435,965
1,533,360
-7.0
-6.4
Selling Days
28
25
309
307
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
*NA Built Vehicles
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2020
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL %
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL %
COROLLA
12,192
13,451
-19.1
-9.4
116,915
154,355
-24.7
-24.3
CAMRY
30,364
26,308
3.1
15.4
294,342
336,392
-13.1
-12.5
AVALON
1,913
1,844
-7.4
3.7
18,421
27,767
-34.1
-33.7
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
72
241
-73.3
-70.1
2,454
19,730
-87.6
-87.6
YARIS HB
69
685
-91.0
-89.9
3,953
1,817
116.1
117.6
RAV4
39,336
30,148
16.5
30.5
322,908
256,458
25.1
25.9
HIGHLANDER
26,778
20,449
16.9
31.0
212,276
239,437
-11.9
-11.3
SIENNA
7,513
5,176
29.6
45.2
42,885
73,585
-42.1
-41.7
SEQUOIA
1,048
876
6.8
19.6
7,364
10,289
-28.9
-28.4
TACOMA
28,957
20,727
24.7
39.7
238,806
248,801
-4.6
-4.0
TUNDRA
12,124
8,714
24.2
39.1
109,203
111,673
-2.8
-2.2
ES
5,077
4,824
-6.0
5.2
42,961
45,099
-5.4
-4.7
RX
11,235
12,260
-18.2
-8.4
86,584
94,210
-8.7
-8.1
TOTAL
176,678
145,703
8.3
21.3
1,499,072
1,619,622
-8.0
-7.4
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
70.8%
70.3%
70.9%
68.0%
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
18,224
17,103
-4.9
6.6
172,686
228,953
-25.1
-24.6
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
3,568
2,762
15.3
29.2
25,244
35,876
-30.1
-29.6
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
44,610
42,529
-6.3
4.9
436,085
540,061
-19.8
-19.3
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
5,077
4,824
-6.0
5.2
42,961
45,099
-5.4
-4.7
TOTAL TMNA CARS
71,479
67,218
-5.1
6.3
676,976
849,989
-20.9
-20.4
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
32,788
26,326
11.2
24.5
295,687
375,969
-21.9
-21.4
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
18,343
15,479
5.8
18.5
120,252
122,929
-2.8
-2.2
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
115,756
86,090
20.1
34.5
933,442
940,252
-1.4
-0.7
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
11,235
12,260
-18.2
-8.4
86,584
94,210
-8.7
-8.1
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
178,122
140,155
13.5
27.1
1,435,965
1,533,360
-7.0
-6.4
Selling Days
28
25
309
307
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
December 2020
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL%
2020
2019
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
4,078
6,058
-39.9
-32.7
43,525
69,718
-38.0
-37.6
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
2,436
1,545
40.8
57.7
17,628
16,301
7.4
8.1
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
4,600
2,247
82.8
104.7
33,826
26,043
29.0
29.9
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
753
571
17.7
31.9
6,714
6,552
1.8
2.5
TOYOTA MIRAI
20
66
-72.9
-69.7
499
1,502
-67.0
-66.8
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,909
0
0
0
9,690
0
0
0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
9,454
1,796
370.0
426.4
48,455
18,248
163.8
165.5
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
11,104
10,127
-2.1
9.7
115,974
92,525
24.5
25.3
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,070
0
0
0
3,200
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
4,495
0
0
0
13,073
0
0
0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,138
1,054
-3.6
8.0
8,784
9,073
-3.8
-3.2
LEXUS GS HYBRID
0
0
0
0
1
7
-85.8
-85.7
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,370
1,089
12.3
25.8
11,818
8,603
36.5
37.4
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,434
1,230
4.1
16.6
9,358
9,651
-3.7
-3.0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
1,786
1,907
-16.4
-6.3
14,411
16,116
-11.2
-10.6
LEXUS LS HYBRID
0
20
-100
-100
66
187
-64.9
-64.7
LEXUS LC HYBRID
2
3
-40.5
-33.3
14
37
-62.4
-62.2
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
50,649
27,713
63.2
82.8
337,036
274,572
22.0
22.7
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
44,919
22,410
79.0
100.4
292,584
230,898
25.9
26.7
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
5,730
5,303
-3.5
8.1
44,452
43,674
1.1
1.8