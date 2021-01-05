Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.

For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis.  For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis.  For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

December 2020 and Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

  • Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years
  • December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent
  • 2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent
  • Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA's 2020 sales volume
  • With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

Toyota Division:

  • Number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
  • Division's hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020
  • Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
  • Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent
  • Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent
  • Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December
  • Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent
  • SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December
  • All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner
  • All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales

Lexus Division:

  • December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020
  • Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle
  • Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020
  • December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020
  • UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year
  • December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2020


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2020

2019

DSR %

VOL %

2020

2019

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

249,601

207,373

7.5

20.4

2,112,941

2,383,349

-11.9

-11.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

211,378

172,048

9.7

22.9

1,837,900

2,085,235

-12.4

-11.9

TOTAL LEXUS

38,223

35,325

-3.4

8.2

275,041

298,114

-8.3

-7.7

YARIS

141

932

-86.5

-84.9

6,437

21,916

-70.8

-70.6

COROLLA

25,409

23,742

-4.4

7.0

237,178

304,850

-22.7

-22.2

SUPRA

704

404

55.6

74.3

5,887

2,884

102.8

104.1

86 (INCL FR-S)

205

276

-33.7

-25.7

2,476

3,398

-27.6

-27.1

MIRAI

20

66

-72.9

-69.7

499

1,502

-67.0

-66.8

AVALON

1,913

1,844

-7.4

3.7

18,421

27,767

-34.1

-33.7

PRIUS

4,078

6,058

-39.9

-32.7

43,525

69,718

-38.0

-37.6

CAMRY

30,364

26,309

3.0

15.4

294,348

336,978

-13.2

-12.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

62,834

59,632

-5.9

5.4

608,771

769,014

-21.3

-20.8

IS

2,289

1,171

74.5

95.5

13,600

14,920

-9.4

-8.8

RC

416

428

-13.2

-2.8

3,808

4,591

-17.6

-17.1

ES

5,101

5,025

-9.4

1.5

43,292

51,336

-16.2

-15.7

GS

85

265

-71.4

-67.9

2,560

3,378

-24.7

-24.2

LS

524

583

-19.8

-10.1

3,617

5,528

-35.0

-34.6

LC

230

114

80.1

101.8

1,325

1,219

8.0

8.7

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,645

7,586

1.7

14.0

68,205

80,975

-16.3

-15.8

TOTAL TMNA CAR

71,479

67,218

-5.1

6.3

676,976

849,989

-20.9

-20.4

SIENNA

7,513

5,176

29.6

45.2

42,885

73,585

-42.1

-41.7

C-HR

3,308

3,303

-10.6

0.2

42,936

48,930

-12.8

-12.3

RAV4

46,846

41,282

1.3

13.5

430,387

448,071

-4.6

-3.9

VENZA

4,495

0

0

0

13,073

9

0

0

HIGHLANDER

26,778

20,449

16.9

31.0

212,276

239,438

-11.9

-11.3

4RUNNER

16,869

11,529

30.6

46.3

129,052

131,888

-2.8

-2.2

SEQUOIA

1,048

876

6.8

19.6

7,364

10,289

-28.9

-28.4

LAND CRUISER

606

360

50.3

68.3

3,147

3,536

-11.6

-11.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

99,950

77,799

14.7

28.5

838,235

882,162

-5.6

-5.0

TACOMA

28,957

20,727

24.7

39.7

238,806

248,801

-4.6

-4.0

TUNDRA

12,124

8,714

24.2

39.1

109,203

111,673

-2.8

-2.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

41,081

29,441

24.6

39.5

348,009

360,474

-4.1

-3.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

148,544

112,416

18.0

32.1

1,229,129

1,316,221

-7.2

-6.6

UX

1,848

1,933

-14.6

-4.4

16,962

16,725

0.8

1.4

NX

8,256

7,955

-7.3

3.8

55,784

58,715

-5.6

-5.0

RX

14,514

14,069

-7.9

3.2

101,059

111,036

-9.6

-9.0

GX

4,139

3,220

14.8

28.5

28,519

25,945

9.2

9.9

LX

821

562

30.4

46.1

4,512

4,718

-5.0

-4.4

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

29,578

27,739

-4.8

6.6

206,836

217,139

-5.4

-4.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

178,122

140,155

13.5

27.1

1,435,965

1,533,360

-7.0

-6.4

Selling Days

28

25



309

307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate


















*NA Built Vehicles 


TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY  

December 2020


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2020

2019

DSR %

VOL %

2020

2019

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

12,192

13,451

-19.1

-9.4

116,915

154,355

-24.7

-24.3

CAMRY

30,364

26,308

3.1

15.4

294,342

336,392

-13.1

-12.5

AVALON

1,913

1,844

-7.4

3.7

18,421

27,767

-34.1

-33.7

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

72

241

-73.3

-70.1

2,454

19,730

-87.6

-87.6

YARIS HB

69

685

-91.0

-89.9

3,953

1,817

116.1

117.6

RAV4

39,336

30,148

16.5

30.5

322,908

256,458

25.1

25.9

HIGHLANDER

26,778

20,449

16.9

31.0

212,276

239,437

-11.9

-11.3

SIENNA

7,513

5,176

29.6

45.2

42,885

73,585

-42.1

-41.7

SEQUOIA

1,048

876

6.8

19.6

7,364

10,289

-28.9

-28.4

TACOMA

28,957

20,727

24.7

39.7

238,806

248,801

-4.6

-4.0

TUNDRA

12,124

8,714

24.2

39.1

109,203

111,673

-2.8

-2.2

ES

5,077

4,824

-6.0

5.2

42,961

45,099

-5.4

-4.7

RX

11,235

12,260

-18.2

-8.4

86,584

94,210

-8.7

-8.1

TOTAL

176,678

145,703

8.3

21.3

1,499,072

1,619,622

-8.0

-7.4

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

70.8%

70.3%



70.9%

68.0%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

18,224

17,103

-4.9

6.6

172,686

228,953

-25.1

-24.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

3,568

2,762

15.3

29.2

25,244

35,876

-30.1

-29.6

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

44,610

42,529

-6.3

4.9

436,085

540,061

-19.8

-19.3

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

5,077

4,824

-6.0

5.2

42,961

45,099

-5.4

-4.7

TOTAL TMNA CARS

71,479

67,218

-5.1

6.3

676,976

849,989

-20.9

-20.4

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

32,788

26,326

11.2

24.5

295,687

375,969

-21.9

-21.4

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

18,343

15,479

5.8

18.5

120,252

122,929

-2.8

-2.2

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

115,756

86,090

20.1

34.5

933,442

940,252

-1.4

-0.7

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

11,235

12,260

-18.2

-8.4

86,584

94,210

-8.7

-8.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

178,122

140,155

13.5

27.1

1,435,965

1,533,360

-7.0

-6.4

Selling Days

28

25



309

307






























TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

December 2020


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2020

2019

DSR %

VOL%

2020

2019

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

4,078

6,058

-39.9

-32.7

43,525

69,718

-38.0

-37.6

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

2,436

1,545

40.8

57.7

17,628

16,301

7.4

8.1

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

4,600

2,247

82.8

104.7

33,826

26,043

29.0

29.9

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

753

571

17.7

31.9

6,714

6,552

1.8

2.5

TOYOTA MIRAI

20

66

-72.9

-69.7

499

1,502

-67.0

-66.8

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,909

0

0

0

9,690

0

0

0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

9,454

1,796

370.0

426.4

48,455

18,248

163.8

165.5

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

11,104

10,127

-2.1

9.7

115,974

92,525

24.5

25.3

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,070

0

0

0

3,200

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

4,495

0

0

0

13,073

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,138

1,054

-3.6

8.0

8,784

9,073

-3.8

-3.2

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

0

0

0

1

7

-85.8

-85.7

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,370

1,089

12.3

25.8

11,818

8,603

36.5

37.4

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,434

1,230

4.1

16.6

9,358

9,651

-3.7

-3.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,786

1,907

-16.4

-6.3

14,411

16,116

-11.2

-10.6

LEXUS LS HYBRID

0

20

-100

-100

66

187

-64.9

-64.7

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

3

-40.5

-33.3

14

37

-62.4

-62.2

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

50,649

27,713

63.2

82.8

337,036

274,572

22.0

22.7










TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

44,919

22,410

79.0

100.4

292,584

230,898

25.9

26.7

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

5,730

5,303

-3.5

8.1

44,452

43,674

1.1

1.8

 

