PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosaic Financial Advisers, founded by Adam Prewett, brings on Andrew Bergoon and grows their Risk Management team, with a focus on home, auto and umbrella insurance.
This marks an important step in the next phase of growth for Mosaic Financial Advisers as the firm looks to bring in more professionals and develop multiple teams aimed at serving client's varying needs. Bergoon has nearly 10 years in the Risk Management and Advisory businesses. He'll continue serving his clients and help develop the risk management tools that Mosaic Financial Advisers can offer clients.
"Mosaic Financial Advisers is committed to offering our clients not only the best possible wealth management experience, but we also want to begin developing our teams so that our clients can receive more holistic financial planning" stated Prewett. "I strongly believe acting as a fiduciary is paramount when given the responsibility of managing wealth and this can best be done when clients have a team of specialists that are constantly looking at their entire financial plan."
"One of the key differentiators between Mosaic Financial Advisers and other wealth management firms is the fact that we are building a team of specialists in all areas of financial planning," stated Prewett. "Most firms focus on one area of financial planning and our goal is clearly different. We are excited to partner with someone whose talents and skillset can contribute to so many aspects of the risk management business."
Bergoon added: "I'm excited to join the Mosaic Financial Advisers team so that we can improve upon and expand our risk management offering to both clients and companies."
About Mosaic Financial Advisers
Established in 2021, but with experience dating nearly 20 years, Adam Prewett and Mosaic Financial Advisers is a leading wealth management firm in Dallas / Fort Worth. Mosaic Financial Advisers has a goal of growing and protecting True Wealth for clients – and planning that is done in a coordinated way so that nothing is overlooked and clients have only one team to work with for all of their financial planning needs and goals. "Mosaic Financial Advisers is committed to offering our clients not only the best possible wealth management experience, but we also want to begin developing our teams so that our clients can receive more holistic financial
planning" stated Prewett. "I strongly believe acting as a fiduciary is paramount when given the responsibility of managing wealth and this can best be done when clients have a team of specialists that are constantly looking at their entire financial plan."
For more information, visit:http://www.mosaicfinancialadvisers.com
All Securities and Advisory Services offered through Titleist Asset Management, Ltd., a Broker Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA and SIPC. Mosaic Financial Advisers and Titleist Asset Management are separate entities. Mosaic Financial Advisers and TAM do not offer or provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your attorney and/or tax advisor for such services.
Media Contact
Adam Prewett, Mosaic Financial Advisers, 1 2146120521, adam@mosaicfinancialadvisers.com
SOURCE Mosaic Financial Advisers