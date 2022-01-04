DECATUR, Texas, Jan.5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julie Jadrych has completed her book "Last Chance, First Hope": a gripping and potent novel that takes place in Montana in the 1880s and follows Mr. Brett and Mrs. Emily as they operate a large working ranch with people who ended up there through blind luck, serendipity, or Mr. Brett's quest for personal redemption. Most of these people are children orphaned, abandoned, and abused. As they grow and mature in the fullness of time, these castaways discover that they have stumbled into a situation that could change the dismal circumstances of their lives for the better, potentially forever.
Author Julie Jadrych writes, "The ranch was ten thousand acres consisting of everything
the state had to offer—mountains, canyons, rivers, and forests. The ranch house was larger than most found in the territory. Emily was in charge of the daily running of it. She had long brown hair, deep blue eyes, and a petite compact frame on a five-foot-three-inch body. She took pride in keeping a very nice, neat home. Brett, her husband, had built most of the furniture from woods harvested on the ranch. Each piece was lovingly cleaned with beeswax weekly. This brought out the natural grains while protecting the wood. It was sturdy and made to last for generations. On Emily's weekly chore list was cleaning the windows. Today she was upstairs, wiping the last window pane and occasionally looking out to see if Brett was coming up the road. It had been three days since he went to town, so he should be returning soon."
Author Julie Jadrych was born on a small family farm in Southwestern Michigan and developed a love for the outdoors, farm life, and horses. Nothing, however, was more important to her than her family and her home. A very hands-on, can-do type of individual, no project could intimidate her. She became a solid "Texas gal," which is where she met her husband, built her home, and raised her family. Although she loved Texas, she had a great fondness for Montana and the high country, having dear friends from the area. Julie succumbed to cancer in February 2016. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Published by Page Publishing, Julie Jadrych's compelling tale follows those on the ranch as they adapt to their new lives. Many choose to remain on the ranch as it was the first time that they had ever experienced anything close to family.
"Last Chance, First Hope" is an uplifting story of learning, redemption, and commitment.
