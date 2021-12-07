HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the launch of its newly updated corporate website. The new site provides visitors with a more detailed understanding of the company's business model and includes numerous design features to elevate the user experience.
"Our marketing and IT teams have worked diligently to reimagine Smith's website to underscore the tremendous growth we've achieved in recent years," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer. "The new site gives us a greater opportunity to showcase Smith's expert market insight and innovative approach to electronic component distribution."
Visitors to the site will experience a more intuitive and streamlined navigation, allowing them to easily locate and view the information they find most relevant to their needs. Detailed pages on each of the company's supply chain service offerings – as well Smith's top industries served – provide customers with a strong foundation of information to support the development of their partnership with Smith.
Additionally, the new website includes a series of notable success stories, highlighting Smith's comprehensive supply chain solutions that are tailored to each customer's unique challenges. Visitors can also view Smith's most recent Market Bytes, which are select insights from Smith's monthly market intelligence report.
"Smith's value proposition extends far beyond the products we source for our customers – our wealth of industry knowledge, data collection, and market expertise are some of many factors that separate us from the competition," said Bollinger. "This crucial intel has become a hallmark of Smith's business model, and our new website will help our customers to easily access the vital information they need to keep their supply chains moving."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
