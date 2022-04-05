Creating 1-D tolerance stackups is even faster and easier with EZtol v2.3
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol v2.3. This new version offers numerous enhancements that make it even easier to create 1-D tolerance stackup analyses for NX, CATIA, and SOLIDWORKS models.
- New Simple Fit Check analysis type – A new streamlined workflow allows users to check the fit between two features of size (pin/hole, slab/slot, pin/slot) with a few simple clicks.
- New Show Stackup tool – A new command called Show Stackup will temporarily reposition components to the locations defined by their mating features. This is useful for verifying the stackup is defined as expected.
- Allow use of current section view as annotation plane – When defining a new stackup, if the model has an active section view that is parallel to the stackup direction, it now possible to place the stackup dimensions on the section view plane.
- Improved visibility management of supplemental geometry – Hiding and showing of supplemental geometry items (planes, axes, curves, points, coordinate systems) is more intuitive.
- Improved performance while working with larger models – Actions such as creating stackups and showing or hiding of model items are faster.
EZtol is a 1-Dimensional tolerance stackup analysis program designed to assist with understanding the impact on assembly-level requirements of the accumulation of part-level dimensional variation and part-to-part assembly variation. Interested users, including those who may have tested earlier versions of EZtol, may download a 7-day free trial from http://www.eztol.com.
Many engineers use spreadsheets to analyze tolerance stackups for their designs. EZtol was created to provide a better way to do stackups by operating directly on the CAD models while utilizing the PMI in those models. "We're focused on making EZtol fast and easy to use," said Raphael Nascimento, Product Manager for EZtol. "With EZtol v2.3, we've added several enhancements that demonstrate this commitment. Two examples are the new Show Stackup tool, which helps users visually confirm that the stackup is set up correctly, and the new Simple Fit Check, which allows users to check the fit between two features of size with only a few clicks."
Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:
- Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
Companies benefit from Sigmetrix's robust portfolio of products, services, and experience, including the following:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T within the PTC Creo environment
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
Sigmetrix will be hosting a webinar to show attendees how EZtol v2.3 can help streamline their 1-D tolerance stackups. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 27, and anyone interested in attending can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MR3kELoETpqRIqCJSs6D_w
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
