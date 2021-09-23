PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, announced today the launch of its Fortress Secure Office Solution, the first office technology bundle that includes everything small businesses need to get connected, communicating and collaborating – securely.
"The small businesses driving the U.S. economy have been left to their own devices – literally – when it comes to sourcing the communications technology they need to survive and thrive," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer for NetFortris. "Arguably, they need the most help identifying, integrating and installing increasingly complex solutions but end up buying stuff off the internet and hoping it works. That 'plug and pray' approach ends today with Fortress Secure Office Solution.
The Fortress Secure Office Solution gives small businesses an integrated enterprise-grade tech stack, including:
- Comm-unity UCaaS Platform
- Firewalls + Wi-Fi Access Points
- Broadband Internet using Leading Carrier Networks
- Applicable Switches
- Zoom Video Meeting Platform
- Expert Installation
- Poly IP Phones
- 24/7 Customer Service
"With the Fortress Secure Office Solution, NetFortris has removed the complexity from the technology buying process, making it as easy as checking boxes on a menu," said Minner. "We've specified essential components to offer a selection of essential upgrades and popular add-ons to meet their unique needs today and as their businesses grow."
Fortress solutions are delivered as economical bundles, including hardware, software licensing, configuration and management. Small businesses can choose from three packages:
- Fortress 5 for five users
- Fortress 10 for 10 users
- Fortress 25 for 25 users
Optional upgrades include IP phones with more features, SD-WAN with 4G wireless backup, more powerful Wi-Fi access points, and greater broadband internet speeds.
Optional Add-Ons include additional UCaaS seats, local numbers, toll-free numbers, call center licenses, Microsoft Teams integration, call recording, redundant broadband, conference phones and more.
"Fortress is a complete communications technology bundle, not just a few pieces," said Minner. "Plus, it's available from one provider, on one subscription with one point of contact. It couldn't be simpler for small businesses to source and deploy a secure office."
The Fortress Secure Office Bundle will be generally available through NetFortris Authorized Sales Partners in October 2021.
