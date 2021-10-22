AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picture memories of campfire ghost stories. Flames flickering, smoke crackling, poking the fire with a stick, in the dead of night – and then it was time. Time for heart racing, suspense-filled ghost stories leading to a crescendo that would make a person JUMP and scream at the end. Those times can be found once again, leading to the creepiest, scariest, can't stop listening, spine tingling stories, just in time for Halloween.
Relax, kick back with a bourbon, hot toddy, latte or cocoa by the fire and get ready for an ear tickling thrill with one of these episodes from Books on Pod with Trey Elling:
- GORY DETAILS. Science writer and editor Erika Engelhaupt chats with Trey Elling about whether your dog would eat you if you died, the rise of maggot farms, how a blow fly's love of semen may compromise a crime scene, the violent tendencies of meerkats and dolphins toward their own, cannibals and a human's true nutritional value, fecal transplants, whether chlorine kills off urine in a pool, why clowns are so creepy, and misophonia – a strong (and even enraged) reaction to certain sounds, such as dripping water, chewing, snapping gum, or pencil tapping.
- HURTS SO GOOD: THE SCIENCE AND CULTURE OF PAIN ON PURPOSE. Science journalist Leigh Cowart chats with Trey Elling about pain, what it is, why endorphins can make pain feel good, how MRI scans differ between the brains of masochists and non when dealing with pain, capsaicin – the chemical that causes the hot spice in peppers, where is the line when purposeful pain goes from good to bad, and why discomfort is good for us.
- AMERICAN SERIAL KILLERS. Criminal justice history expert Peter Vronsky chats with Trey Ellington about American Serial Killers: The Epidemic Years 1950-2000, including common traits from these killers' childhoods, Edmund Kemper's mommy issues, serial killers' bizarre moral lines, Jeffrey Dahmer's unraveling, and whether the signs point to another murderous epidemic.
