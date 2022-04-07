KanTime Healthcare Software, the fastest growing post-acute care EMR software provider in the nation, was chosen to be Access Nursing Services' exclusive electronic medical records (EMR) provider.
DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KanTime Healthcare Software, the fastest growing post-acute care EMR software provider in the nation, was chosen to be Access Nursing Services' exclusive electronic medical records (EMR) provider across its three branches in New York and New Jersey. By implementing KanTime, Access Nursing Services will have the ability to bring all lines of business under one roof while improving reporting, data analysis, compliance, and HR features.
"Greater NY Nursing has achieved greater efficiency in storing and organizing patient records, tracking data, and protecting the security and privacy of our patients in using KanTime's EMR solution," says Joshua Weiss, Chief Financial Officer, Greater NY Nursing Services. "Access Nursing Services was recently acquired by Greater NY Nursing Services, a KanTime customer since last summer. We wanted to make this system available to Access Nursing as well so that our sister company could share the same benefits of housing all lines of business under one roof."
According to Sam Hauptman, CEO of Greater NY Nursing Services and Access Nursing Services: "KanTime is an excellent solution for fulfilling our EMR needs. KanTime's system, not only offers the ability to scale and grow our large patient population, it offers us a way to coordinate patient care and also facilitates effective communications between the family, the physicians and our nurses. "
He added, "After seeing the way KanTime manages our systems, we will look for ways to integrate the program into future acquisitions as well."
Sundar Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of KanTime Healthcare Software, is thrilled to have Access Nursing join the KanTime family.
"We are always honored when a current customer refers KanTime through their acquisitions," Sundar expressed. "KanTime looks forward to growing with Access Nursing Services and helping them deliver quality patient care around the clock."
About KanTime Healthcare Software
KanTime Healthcare Software is an American-based healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 500,000 patients, 120,000 users, $5.1B in processed claims, and 32M annual visits. KanTime provides cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operational efficiency, and achieve financial success. KanTime works seamlessly on any point of care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.
About Greater NY Nursing Services
Greater NY Nursing Services, with a network of experienced Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses, is a comprehensive care management company with corporate headquarters in Brooklyn, NY, serving patients and their families throughout New York State. The company's mission is to integrate patient care into the family dynamic, producing the best outcomes and improving the quality of life for the patient and their family with faster interventions, resulting in fewer hospitalizations. Greater NY Nursing is committed to providing the highest level of nursing care and aims to enrich the life of every nurse, family member and patient by minimizing preventable complications.
With the recent acquisition of Access Nursing Services, one of the region's largest providers of skilled healthcare personnel for more than 35 years, our combined companies now offer patients an expanded range of healthcare services throughout New York and New Jersey. Each company specializes in specific service areas to create one of the leading healthcare organizations in the Tri-State area.
For more information, email info@gnyservices.com or call 212-NURSING; http://www.gnyservices.com.
About Access Nursing Services
Access Nursing Services founded in 1985, is a leading regional provider of healthcare personnel to individual patients, as well as prestigious healthcare systems throughout New York and New Jersey. With more than 2,000 private duty nurses; RNs, LPNs, Aides, and caregivers in five city-center offices and seven hospital-based offices, ACCESS Nursing also offers a top-level Private Duty Nursing service that provides private nursing care in the hospital and then at home.
Media Contact
Lauren Corcoran, KanTime, 408-819-0225 (1008), lcorcoran@kantime.com
Kristen Duell, KanTime, 408-755-5018 (1013), kristen@kanrad.com
SOURCE KanTime