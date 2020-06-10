AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an incredible show of support for domestic manufacturing, Armbrust American has received over 1.46 Million orders since opening its Austin, Texas factory one week ago—including 72,000 donations being delivered to US-based hospitals and businesses in need.
As the growth in the technology industry shows signs of slowing, entrepreneurs and venture capital are racing to find the sector that will experience a similar boom in the coming decade. Many have hypothesized the "reshoring" of manufacturing will be the coming decade's high growth sector. The "cutthroat" global competition for personal protective equipment (PPE) has caused many to reassess the prevailing narrative that nothing can be done to stop the decline of US manufacturing. Economists and security experts now agree that encouraging corporations to bring manufacturing out of China and back to the United States could be a key component to reviving the coronavirus-stricken economy.
Armbrust American's success proves consumers are willing to support such a transition.
"American's always come together in a time of crisis, and I knew there would be strong demand to buy USA-made products, but honestly, I wasn't expecting the overwhelming support and positivity we have received in the past week," said founder and CEO Lloyd Armbrust.
That's not to say there are no challenges: The recent surge in demand has overwhelmed Armbrust American's fulfilment capabilities. When it was clear some orders would be delayed, Armbrust personally emailed affected customers, explaining the situation and offering full refunds for those who couldn't wait and future discounts for those that could.
"It's such a stupid problem to have: we can make the products, but can't seal them in bags and boxes fast enough. Honestly, I thought half of our orders would be cancelled after I sent that email," Armbrust said. "But, the overwhelming response was 'we want to buy American,' 'you inspire us!' and 'thank you for being honest.'"
One local Austin-based customer said: "I am not the least bit upset if my order is delayed. I am deeply grateful and very proud to purchase your product made right here—not only in the United States, but in the neighborhood."
Armbrust American is now rapidly expanding its logistical infrastructure. In addition to creating an additional production line, the company is hiring up to 50 people to help fulfil orders.
A recent Harvard business review article discussing what it would take to bring manufacturing back to the US concluded that it is easier said than done. While there are many challenges, Armbrust American's success proves consumers are willing to support domestic entrepreneurs in the process.
