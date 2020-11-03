- Successful completion of AMAK sale resulting in net cash proceeds of $61 million - Paydown of $31.1 million of debt; Bank debt of $47.1 million vs. $78.2 million at the end of June; Total cash balance of $51.9 million at end of September - Third quarter net income of $22.4 million (which includes the net gain from the sale of AMAK of $21.3 million) - Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $7.1 million, a 69% increase from second quarter - Conference call at 10:00 am ET tomorrow, November 4, 2020