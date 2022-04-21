Alitek announces the addition of Carol Berg, former Major Account Executive with Gartner, as a Senior Enterprise Account Executive.
HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Alitek Solutions announces the addition of Carol Berg, former Major Account Executive with Gartner, as a Senior Enterprise Account Executive. This addition to the Alitek team will accelerate their strategic vision in being the global leader in helping clients to increase stakeholder value through information management. "We're very excited to have Carol join Alitek in this strategic role. She has a depth of experience working with executives transforming their businesses through the power of information management. During her time at Gartner and Salesforce, she focused on helping her clients make more profitable decisions through digital transformation" said Mike Brookover, CEO at Alitek Solutions.
"My experience guiding Fortune 500 organizations with strategic technology decisions and digital transformations is well aligned with Alitek's message of improving customer bottom line results through information management." said Carol Berg, Senior Enterprise Account Executive, Alitek Solutions.
About Alitek
Alitek is a global provider of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) and Digital Transformation solutions. Our experienced team guides clients through strategic planning, system implementations and sustained management of solutions that accelerate business outcomes and reduce risk through improved viability and integration of information. Alitek's focus is on solving its clients' information problems, from defining a strategy to optimizing legacy systems. Alitek is an OpenText, SAP, Microsoft, and ABBYY partner with a track record of delivering what is promised, on time and on budget.
