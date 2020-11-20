DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerus Holdings family of companies, including DBG Group, along with ReSPR Technologies, CASPR Group, and all parties related to ReSPR and CASPR, are pleased to announce an agreement and arbitration decision eliminating any confusion by jointly confirming that only the Aerus Holdings family of companies have exclusive ownership of and rights to use the following names, brands, and other materials:
Activtek Environmental
Active Blaster
Activtek
Activepure
Activepure Technology
Aerus
Air Scrubber
Air And Surface Pro
Air And Surface Pro+
AP5
AP50
AP500
AP 3000
Beyond
Certified Space Technology
DBG
Ecoquest
Ecoquest Air
Ecoquest International
Eagle
Fresh Air
Guardian
Hydra Blaster
Hydroxyl Blaster
Induct
Living Water
Laundrypure
Laundrypro
MI1500
Pure Cloud
Pure Kooler
RCI
Radiant Catalytic Ionization
Sanctuairy
Space Foundation
The Pure Company
Vollara
CONTACT: Philip Urso, purso@aerusonline.com