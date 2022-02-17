PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A popular provider of SMS text messaging services will be discontinuing its services in 2022. This means that their 30,000 customers will need to find an alternative if they want to continue their text message campaigns.
Last year, it was announced that Twilio will be purchasing the company. Although the exact date hasn't yet been released, text messaging services will be discontinued sometime in 2022. The brand is no longer selling its own software and they will be dropping existing service in stages. Customers who want to continue their campaigns without interruption will have to migrate their data to a new provider.
ProTexting: An Alternative Provider of SMS Services
ProTexting is a leading alternative for Zipwhip customers seeking a reliable place to migrate their services, as well as any business that wants to start using text message marketing. According to ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov, "ProTexting is well equipped to meet the needs of the customers who need an alternative provider of SMS services. We offer a variety of plans with all kinds of features to help you reach any audience. Here's a summary of the benefits we offer, for everyone who is searching text message marketing services:
- Plans for businesses of all types and sizes. ProTexting works with retail stores, medical professionals, restaurants, spas & salons, nonprofits, religious organizations, and many other types of small, mid-size, and larger businesses.
- Many tools to engage with customers. Easy to get customers to sign up with text-to-join with mobile keywords. Apps include SMS autoresponders, polls, contests, virtual business cards, drip campaigns, and message forwarding.
- Integration with many popular applications such as Amazon Sellers, Shopify, and MailChimp. Customers can easily connect text message campaigns with their e-commerce, email, and other marketing services."
How Customers Can Migrate Their Data
The customers who want to continue their campaigns elsewhere will have to remove their data from their previous provider. Customers can contact their support and request to have their data exported. The company's policy, however, is not clearcut and they don't guarantee this service. If customer service declines to export data, customers will have to perform the task manually. This can be done either by simply cutting and pasting contact information or by using a data scraping tool.
Kassov explains that ProTexting makes it simple for new customers to switch to their service from another provider. "New customers will speak to an experienced manager and engage in a focused Q & A session to determine which features and plan will best suit their needs. New customers can also get familiar with the system by using a demo of the platform. We provide complete training to ensure you are able to make the best possible use of all our features."
Anyone who is interested in learning more about ProTexting's plans can visit their website, schedule a FREE DEMO or call the company for more information 1-800-258-9115.
Media Contact
Petar Kassov, ProTexting, 1-800-258-9115, media@protexting.com
SOURCE ProTexting