HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With job numbers slowly but steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels, one Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, bucked the national trend and grew by 55% in one quarter. The primary driver for this growth is the ever-increasing demand for high-quality content on the internet. Google searches grew by 22% between April 2019 and June 2020, due in part to the Coronavirus epidemic.
Actual SEO Media, which was founded on May 6th, 2013, responded to that increased demand by growing their operations. The company recently opened its sixth office in The Woodlands, TX in July. Opening that location enabled Actual SEO Media to grow its employee numbers, and therefore its customer capacity, by 55%. The main office alone added 11 content writers, web designers, and digital marketing specialists in the last three months. The company seeks to add another 200 employees in the near future. With this level of expansion, the company will be able to better serve the needs of its clients in the Greater Houston area.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process of improving a website's visibility to search engines like Google. Experts on search engine optimization, like the ones at Actual SEO Media, work hard to ensure that a website has accurate keywords to attract customer attention. Nathaniel Davis, a content writer for the company explains, "The better a company's keywords, the faster they get in front of their customers' eyes. Companies need good visibility from search engines to produce quality organic growth." With demand growing for quality online content, it is a must to add SEO experts to any successful marketing strategy.
But doing SEO work ethically requires labor, and Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s unique approach requires many manhours to complete properly. Other companies may pump out identical articles that flood search results pages with questionable content; nearly 30% of the pages Google's search engine has crawled are spam. When the search engine results page's algorithm is changed, these companies are punished. This is not so for Actual SEO Media. This company's approach involves active research for every topic for clients as well as individually written articles. Actual SEO Media's professional team works with only hand-selected writers who produce high-quality articles about and for clients and the topics their customers are interested in. Adding this many content writers and other administrative staff allows Actual SEO Media, Inc. to produce more content faster for its clients.
