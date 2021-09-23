HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMED Global LLC., an international health care organization specializing in medical education and health care workforce development, today announced that it is providing more than $300,000 in state-of-the-art medical equipment and training resources to the Government of Dominica in its fight against COVID-19. Medical professionals from GMED arrived on the island to train local healthcare workers in testing for the virus using more than 2,000 highly accurate rapid testing kits that were donated by GMED. Additionally, GMED Global is providing the Government of Dominica with an ultra-cold vaccine freezer, approved for storing 16,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the Government of Dominica and GMED Global represents a new milestone in the Caribbean nation's COVID response.
GMED Global is one of the largest private providers of COVID testing in the United States - offering easily accessible and highly accurate rapid COVID tests. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, GMED Global ramped up quickly in some of the hardest-hit communities in the United States with the goal of slowing the spread through early detection. GMED Global established seven testing locations across the US, trained healthcare professionals in rapid COVID testing, and performed more than 100,000 rapid COVID tests to frontline workers, teachers, and homeless clinics across the country.
When the highly contagious Delta variant arrived on the Caribbean island of Dominica, GMED Global offered its immediate support and deployed a training and testing program modeled after GMED's successful Rapid COVID Clinics in the United States.
"I earned my medical degree in Dominica, and it's a very special place to me," said GMED Global CEO Dr. Arvin Bagherpour. "Once I saw that the Delta variant had been confirmed on the island I knew we could replicate the state-of-the-art testing program we developed in the U.S. to help to stop the spread. We've been able to hit the ground running in Dominica to train people in testing using the most advanced and accurate rapid testing kits. We've also supplied the technology that will enable the Government to vaccinate thousands of people and offer life-saving protection."
GMED's donation will support the Government of Dominica's "Know Your Status" campaign, and testing is underway at a drive-through testing site at Windsor Park Sports Stadium using a self-administered, state-of-the-art mid-nasal swab for highly accurate antigen testing. GMED's donation of a mid-nasal swab is critical because it's less invasive, which means people are more likely to get tested. Data shows this testing technology is just as accurate as a deep nasal swab and is critical in detecting infection.
"I think the experience was really good," said Gemma Lawrence, who described her experience of getting a COVID test to Dominica's Government Information Service. "It was nice because I sat in my car, I did my test myself. It was controlled and I was very impressed. Come out, get tested, make sure you know what your status is and do the right things. Practice all the protocols and get vaccinated!"
GMED Global's donation of an ultracold storage unit, along with computers, iPhones, testing machines, and tests, will also help the Government of Dominica in its drive to vaccinate people on the island. The ultra-cold freezer can store 16,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which can be used to vaccinate people ages 12 years and older.
"I'm proud to return to the place where I began my medical career to help the people of Dominica in the fight against COVID-19, and am hopeful for a future where we can get this virus under control."
