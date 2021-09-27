HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston, TX-based urgent care center and walk-in clinic, enTrust Immediate Care has extended its hours of operation to midnight and hired additional frontline staff to help it better serve the increased number of patients it sees daily.
Located on Interstate 10 and Bunker Hill in West Houston, enTrust Care said there has been a marked increase in the number of patients seeking COVID PCR and Rapid Antigen tests due to the prevalence of COVID-19 Delta variant in the Houston, TX area.
Dr. Kanti Bansal, a board-certified emergency room physician and managing partner at enTrust Immediate Care, said the change was necessary to help the urgent care center better serve its patients.
"We have been experiencing an increase in the number of patients walking into the center and we wanted to ensure that we are better able to take care of those patients as quickly as possible so we felt the changes were necessary," he said.
enTrust Immediate Care, located at 9778 Katy Freeway, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77055 (Google Map) provides urgent medical care to whole families including adults, children, and pediatrics.
The urgent care center and walk-in clinic treats minor and major medical emergencies including allergy and immunology, cardiovascular disease, tooth pain, dental abscess and minor dental trauma, gastrointestinal disease, gynecology and women's health issues, infectious diseases and neurological disorders, renal and urinary disorders, occupational health, pediatric issues, skin disorders, traumas, wound care, and more.
enTrust Immediate Care also offers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at no out-of-pocket cost to patients that qualify.
Dr. Bansal said the center is seeing an influx of patients requesting COVID tests, in addition to other urgent medical services it provides.
"More Houstonians appear to be getting the message about COVID-19 and are coming in themselves or bringing their children in to get tested for COVID. For weeks we have been seeing this huge increase in the number of patients requesting various medical services," he said.
"Our goal is to ensure that we are able to take care of our patients in a timely manner while providing best-in-class medical care hence the need for these changes," Dr. Bansal continued.
More information about enTrust Immediate Care and the urgent medical services the center provides is on enTrust's website.
About enTrust Immediate Care
Houston, TX based enTrust Immediate Care is located at 9778 Katy Freeway (I-10), Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77055. It can be reached at 713-468-7845 between 7AM and Midnight daily.
Additional information is on our website at https://entrustcare.com.
