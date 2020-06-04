ADDISON, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based corporate event and destination management company, Ultimate Ventures®, a DMC Network Company, is excited to announce the formation of a new company, Ultimate Kits. By combining their team's events industry know-how and creative spirit, Ultimate Kits designs and delivers thoughtfully prepared care packages for your most valued people, right where they live. The company's mission is to bridge the gap from the virtual world and the real world by delivering a unique experience in the form of a bespoke kit.
For the past 27 years, Laurie Sprouse CITE, CMP, DMCP and her business partner, Val Lenington, CMP, DMCP have owned and operated an award-winning corporate meetings and events company. Having survived 9/11, the Great Recession, and many other disruptions, the business owners are accustomed to change; however, nothing could prepare them for the surreal and unprecedented reality of COVID-19 which has decimated the travel and hospitality industry.
In response, their team looked for ways to add value to their clients' meetings and events, even from afar. President of Ultimate Kits, Laurie Sprouse, remarked, "As more people participate in virtual meetings and work from home, we asked ourselves how we could help teams connect even when they are not able to meet face to face?'" The answer came in the form of a virtual experience mailed to clients, employees, or meeting participants to equip them with helpful tools and let them know they are valued. Val added, "If they can't come to us, we'll take the experience to them!"
The company's most popular products are double-sided "Conversation Paddles" designed especially for virtual meetings. These paddles are a novel way to promote engagement and break up the monotony of video meetings. Call participants can easily communicate with sayings such as "You Rock!', 'I Agree', or 'Thumbs Up', without "stepping" on one another. Val commented, "People are loving the conversation paddles! Our most popular paddle has been the whiteboard paddle which allows participants to write their own comments with a dry erase marker. We can also customize paddles with logos, different shapes or other sayings that are relevant to our clients and their company culture."
Laurie summed it up, "More than ever, we've discovered that there's a great need to make meaningful human connections in this virtual world we've all been thrust into. Ultimate Kits is a unique solution to unite and delight recipients, and we're pretty proud of that."
About Ultimate Kits™
Ultimate Kits is the newest offering from the special events pros at Ultimate Ventures®. Ultimate Kits is a turnkey resource for companies to connect, motivate, and express appreciation to their team, clients, and prospects remotely. Whether you're planning a virtual meeting, thanking your work-from-home team, or reaching out to your top clients, Ultimate Kits enables companies to bridge the gap from the virtual world to the real world by delivering unique experiences, right where people live. To learn more about Ultimate Kits, visit our website at www.ultimatekits.com.
