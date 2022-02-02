ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOS Inventory, LLC, announces the launch of its 2022 Soar to Success Accounting Scholarship Program. The software company will award ten $500 tuition scholarships to aspiring undergraduate and graduate accounting students who demonstrate excellence in their studies, community service, and quality of character.
Interested students may apply on the SOS Inventory website: https://www.sosinventory.com/accounting-scholarship. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, May 15, 2022. Winners will be informed by June 1, 2022, and subsequently announced on the SOS Inventory website and across the company's social media channels.
CEO Neal Shaw stated, "Accountants play a vital role in guiding businesses on the path to success and that's why we feel it's important to support tomorrow's rising stars."
SOS Inventory works closely with accountants through its affiliate program, which offers training, support, and client referrals. QuickBooks ProAdvisors who are also well-versed in SOS Inventory installation and functionality are listed in SOS's ProAdvisor directory for customers requiring on-site assistance.
About SOS Inventory
SOS Inventory, LLC, is a global leader in cloud-based inventory, manufacturing, and order management software. Its flagship product, SOS Inventory, was launched in 2009, becoming one of the very first applications to integrate with QuickBooks Online. SOS provides seamless integration with QuickBooks in addition to innovative tools to serve small businesses.
SOS Inventory has an impressive feature set, boasting everything needed to manage back-office operations, including warehousing, fulfillment, purchasing, manufacturing, and more. Most importantly, SOS is affordable for small businesses, costing a fraction of similar software. By switching to SOS for operations, companies gain functionality while lowering costs – the best of both worlds. For more information, visit https://www.sosinventory.com.
Media Contact
Theresa Happe, SOS Inventory, +1 (817) 422-5909, support@sosinventory.com
SOURCE SOS Inventory