AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) launched a pilot program with Esper, a regulatory management software company headquartered in Austin, TX.
The Commission's rule development team will utilize Esper's software to proactively identify regulations in need of an update, internally manage rulemakings across teams, and compare regulations across state lines. "As a Texas-based company, we are especially proud to partner with TCEQ, a truly forward-thinking and exemplary Texas regulatory agency," says Esper CEO Maleka Momand.
Today, governments need software now more than ever as regulatory changes are happening rapidly and people work from home. Esper's cloud-based software will ensure TCEQ's regulatory framework is responsive and clear as new best practices emerge across regulated communities.
About Esper
Esper provides industry-leading regulatory management software and services state and federal clients. Before Esper, agency rulemaking processes were time and labor-intensive. Esper simplifies and automates manual work, helping agency staff focus on substantive issues. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX and backed by founders from OpenGov, 8VC, and Palantir. For more information, please visit https://www.esper.com/.
About Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the environmental agency for the state of Texas. TCEQ has approximately 2,800 employees across 16 regional offices across Texas including its headquarters in Austin, TX.
If you are interested in learning more about how Esper supports better policymaking by contacting our team at bd@esper.com.