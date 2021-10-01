AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillHire, the leader of direct sourcing technology, worker experience, candidate engagement, and talent pool solutions has been acquired by PRO Unlimited, the integrated workforce management platform provider for the contingent workforce industry.
PRO and WillHire's vision alignment for the future of work and the technology required to get there is uniquely aligned. Together, there is a tremendous opportunity to bring WillHire's cutting-edge platform, commitment to flexibility of service, strong partner ecosystem, and curation capabilities to complement PRO's integrated workforce management platform. This new addition to PRO's platform will help an organization better attract and retain talent while providing a superior worker experience across every job category.
The two organizations are dedicated to bringing the best and most dynamic technology to the market, which will further enable the industry and the companies' collective partner ecosystems. WillHire will continue to create the highest value for enterprise organizations. This comes at a time when innovation in how all people work -- be it full-time, freelancers, independent contractors, consultants, or SOW-based workers across all types of roles, including professional, IT, healthcare, and light industrial -- continues to evolve rapidly.
"We are honored to join a leader in the contingent workforce management industry. We've worked tirelessly to bring a new way for companies to attract, curate, and engage workers in a way that's been missing from the market," said Praneeth Patlola, CEO at WillHire – "Today, companies need to meet workers where they are and provide the culture, brand, career path, and engagement they deserve. We believe this acquisition will provide even more opportunity for WillHire and our ecosystem of partners to provide tremendous value and innovation to the market and our customers."
"The growth of contingent workforce programs has been accelerated and modernized by remote work, globalization and COVID. This segment is now 40% to 50% of the entire workforce; over $5 trillion in annual spend; and becoming highly dependent on data, technology, analytics and worker experience management," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "Due to these industry shifts, organizations are seeking multiple ways to strategically use their brand to attract, engage and source top talent while achieving cost savings. This acquisition continues to optimize our direct sourcing and worker experience solutions by offering clients an even more holistic and robust offering."
The WillHire team will continue to oversee strategy and direction of direct sourcing. It will remain in a strong position to support and nurture its partner ecosystem while focusing on rapidly advancing the platform to capitalize on the way top talent is identified, engaged, and retained for the future of work.
About WillHire
WillHire is a direct sourcing and talent pool platform enabling enterprises to attract, curate, and engage talent by leveraging their employer brand. WillHire technology facilitates enterprises to build and grow their private talent pool with skills across all professional, light industrial, and shift roles. Through customized talent referral programs, talent traffic generation from 2000+ online channels, expert human-based talent curation, and robotic sourcing from public talent pools, customers can launch a reliable alternate talent sourcing channel that brings in high-quality diverse workers at a significantly reduced cost. For more information about WillHire, visit willhire.co.
About PRO Unlimited
Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com
