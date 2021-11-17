HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iscential Inc., an industry-leading risk management, insurance, financial services, and business consulting firm, and NRL Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry with a reputation for reliability, finalized a partnership agreement for the launch of NRL Insurance Services Powered by Iscential. Both companies are headquartered in Houston with additional offices/branches across the United States.
The partnership is the result of a shared desire to provide a comprehensive solution to home and business owners for reliable lending and all-encompassing insurance. This marks the third partnership between Iscential and similar financial institutions.
"We have reached a pivotal point in our organization's growth over nearly three decades where it's clear there's a need to focus on additional partnerships that will benefit our clients," said Warren Barhorst, Iscential's Chief Executive Officer.
"Clients deserve the best experience possible during one of the most exciting and overwhelming times of their lives, and our partnership with NRL will provide that to them."
NRL Insurance Services Powered by Iscential provides clients with a customized insurance program marketed through relationships with over 140 carriers. The solution extends beyond homeowners and commercial insurance to include vehicle coverage, farm, flood, health and life insurance, employee benefits and workers compensation.
"Providing the most reliable experience shouldn't end at the closing table," explained Ron Zach, President & CEO of NRL Mortgage. "By partnering with Iscential, we are able to provide the same great service from the closing table to the insurance policy."
As a privately-owned mortgage lender with over 75 branches throughout the United States, partnering with Iscential was a natural business decision for NRL to extend their reliable customer service across all spectrums of the homebuying experience.
"We are excited to partner with a company that shares the same core values that we do," said Zach, "and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."
About Iscential Inc.
Iscential was founded in Houston in 1993 with a goal of providing trusted advice and peace of mind to clients through risk management, insurance, financial services, and business consultancy. Over the course of nearly three decades, the organization has grown to include more than 150 associates and counting in offices across the U.S. Iscential is licensed to practice in over 40 states while representing 140+ insurance carriers. For more info about Iscential Inc, visit: https://iscential.com.
About NRL Mortgage
Over the past 14 years, NRL Mortgage built the company by keeping its mission to be the most reliable lender in the business at the center of every decision made. NRL was built on a foundation of sustainable processes that enable delivery on every promise, every time. The organization invests in innovation that ensures longevity to serve the next generations of homeowners. That's why people around the corner and across the nation rely on NRL Mortgage to get them home. For more information about NRL Mortgage, visit: https://nrlmortgage.com
Media Contact
