CodeWizardsHQ teaches kids how to code with engaging classes taught by live teachers.

 By CodeWizardsHQ

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids and teens, is honored to announce the winner of their first educational scholarship, which was created to support students in their pursuit of a STEM-related college major. Hundreds of high school seniors and incoming college freshmen applied for the $2,500 scholarship.

Desiree Jenkins from Thomasville, NC, was chosen for her excellent GPA and commitment to pursuing a career in marine biology. Growing up near the ocean, she saw how pollution impacted the local environment, which led her to research careers where she could make a difference. She's already started to learn how to scuba dive to prepare for her post-college career.

"When I saw that the scholarship was related to STEM, I really wanted to apply for it because I really want to advocate for more women being in STEM and dominating that field," said Desiree, who will be a freshman at UNC Wilmington this fall. "I think I was about 8 years old when I decided marine biology was what I wanted to do, so I've been wanting to do this for a long time."

CodeWizardsHQ is dedicated to encouraging kids in STEM through its interactive, live online coding education program. The company offers a real world internship at the end of its high school program, so creating a scholarship to support students in college was a natural progression.

"The job market for STEM careers just continues to grow, and we know first hand how important it is for kids to get a head start," said CodeWizardsHQ Founder Jey Iyempandi. "This scholarship is an extension of our mission as a company and we're honored to support Desiree in her college career."

The 2022 scholarship application is currently open at www.codewizardshq.com/scholarship. To learn more about CodeWizardsHQ's coding programs for elementary, middle, and high school students, visit www.codewizardshq.com.

About CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. Classes are  taught by a live teacher with a student-first approach where they learn real programming languages. Each course is tailored to engage elementary, middle, and high-school students with a curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and fun! Learn more and enroll students in upcoming classes at CodeWizardsHQ.com.

