PLANO, Texas, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Think Power Solutions, a leading infrastructure management solutions provider, today announced that it will be speaking and facilitating two conference sessions at the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI) Fall 2021 Transmission, Distribution, Metering & Mutual Assistance (TDM&MA) Conference to be held virtually on October 4th and 5th.
TDM&MA is one of the industry's premier industry events focusing on the transmission, distribution, metering and mutual assistance challenges facing electric companies nationwide.
Think Power Solutions' Director of Client Delivery, Jeff Dupart, will co-facilitate the first session titled 'Best Practices for Incorporating Technology in Field Operations' – Best Practices Session in the Transmission Track on October 4th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Eastern. Think Power's CEO Hari Vasudevan will be the co-facilitator of the second session titled 'Substations, Transmission Line, and Distribution Line Projects That Enable Decarbonization' – Transmission Lines and Substations in the Transmission Track to be held on October 5th from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern.
The conference developed exclusively by, and for, electric company experts, will include two days of addressing key engineering and operations issues important to transmission, distribution, metering and mutual assistance professionals. These sessions are designed to allow attendees the opportunities to engage with speakers and subject matter experts.
"The EEI organization is one that Think Power Solutions has been intimately involved with for a long time. We know that the TDM&MA is a great place to gather industry information and peer network with so many tied to the electric utility industry," said Hari Vasudevan, CEO and Founder of Think Power Solutions. "We're looking forward to sharing our expertise in these two conference sessions and meeting attendees that might want to find out more about the value of Think Power Solutions."
Think Power Solutions addresses the significant business, regulatory, and compliance challenges for its clients in the utilities, telecom, and construction industries. KYRO, Think Power Solutions' proprietary technology platform, enables effective project management office (PMO) services and construction oversight.
KYRO enables rapid data and business analytics gathering displayed in a dashboard so projects and risks can be evaluated and managed in real time. Dashboards, datagrids, mobile connectivity, and analytics allow real-time tracking of PMO engagements both for on-site project managers and off-site organizational oversight. Think Power Solutions employs a customer-centric approach, tailoring its solution and consultants to the needs of the project.
About Think Power Solutions
Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.
Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions' culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
