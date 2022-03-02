AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow between diverse life-giving postures throughout the workday with Lunadesk™, an ergonomic workstation that waxes and wanes to different heights and that was inspired by the practice of Yoga. Launching today, Lunadesk™ offers work-from-home users a comfortable, portable solution that fits their home's aesthetic while enhancing their bodies' mobility.
In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 50 million people suddenly found themselves working from their kitchen table, bed or couch. A McClatchy poll in October 2021 found 45% of full-time workers surveyed were still working from home. While some have bought laptop risers and desks, many are sitting at the wrong height, straining their spine, and looking too far up or down.
Lunadesk™ is an ergonomic laptop riser that adjusts with ease to allow people to comfortably work while standing, sitting, squatting or kneeling in virtually any environment. Inspired by the practice of Yoga, users can adjust Lunadesk™ into the Full Moon phase while sitting or kneeling on the floor or standing at a desk or countertop. The Half Moon phase is ideal for sitting at a desk or table.
"As I was training to be a yoga instructor in 2019, I realized just how damaging it is for our body to work on a laptop every day," said Bekah Giacomantonio, co-creator of Lunadesk™. "My spouse tried to find an ergonomic laptop riser that was customizable, fit our home decor and allowed me to work from anywhere: the floor, the table or standing upright. But we couldn't find one."
Giacomantonio's spouse sketched several ideas and after two years, they created Lunadesk™. The goal: don't compromise. Lunadesk™ combines portability and ergonomics, bodily mobility and material durability, minimalist aesthetic and minimal ecological impact, focus and flow. Lunadesk™ allows users to adjust laptop height to between 13 and 19 inches. Each tray is also adjustable. The top tray keeps a laptop at eye level while the second, lower tray keeps the keyboard and mouse at elbow level. Additionally, the trays are made with a white-board like material, providing a place to jot down notes throughout the day.
Weighing just 11.2 pounds, Lunadesk™ is easy to move from room to room, making any surface an ergonomic workstation. Lunadesk™ is made of sustainably harvested bamboo. It is available to pre-order now at pr.go2.fund/lunadesk.
