DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayersTV, the first ever athlete-owned media and entertainment network, today announced the talent lineup and release date for "Front Office," a new original series executive produced by Chris Paul, NBA All-Star and PlayersTV Investor, and his company Ohh Dip!!! Productions. The series, presented by UBS, the world's leading global wealth manager, will premier November 14, 2021 on PlayersTV and focus on entrepreneurs looking to secure early-stage funding from a lineup of athlete-investors. Special guests for Season 1 include Chris Paul, Wale Ogunleye, Vernon Davis, Allyson Felix, Travis Kelce, and Michelle Wie-West.
In each episode, entrepreneurs will pitch innovative business ideas to the athletes, who will then determine whether they will invest. The companies presenting represent different sectors, with some solving challenges in areas such as sustainability, education and technology.
"This season of 'Front Office' will showcase an array of compelling businesses and the people behind them," says Chris Paul. "The series brings the athlete into the boardroom and the audience gets a glimpse of the diligent business practices of professional athletes."
The show will provide viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the early-stage investment process for both the athlete and the entrepreneur. Audiences will also see how athlete-investors utilize their personal wealth to make investments that will stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities in local communities.
Wale Ogunleye, an 11-year NFL veteran and Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS, is excited to mentor the entrepreneurs on the show. "The series will show that the right strategic investments made alongside smart financial decisions can help build a legacy," says Ogunleye. "I am incredibly excited to give viewers the chance to learn about investing through the eyes and experiences of their favorite athletes."
"The first season is stacked with incredible guests," says Deron Guidrey, co-founder of PlayersTV and Players Media Group. "UBS's expert advice combined with the passion that these world-class athletes have for helping entrepreneurs take the first step in growing their companies will both excite and educate viewers."
"Front Office" is co-produced by PlayersTV and UBS as part of a multi-year global media sponsorship.
NOTES TO EDITORS
ABOUT PLAYERSTV
PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network with more than 50+ elite athlete-investors including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, DeAndre Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available globally on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, Xumo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Rakuten TV, and Local Now reaching more than 285+ million global households and devices. Visit us at http://www.playerstv.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.
ABOUT UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook. http://www.ubs.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
PlayersTV
Michelle Isaacs
UBS
Huw Williams
SOURCE PlayersTV