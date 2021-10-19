KAUFMAN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd and Casey Gent, a father-daughter writing team presently working out of The Swamp in Oak Grove, Texas, have completed their new book "Pee Wee and Buddy Have a Visitor": a heartwarming story with an important message of acceptance, patience, and kindness for young readers.
Settling into a new home, Pee Wee and Buddy are introduced to and welcome a new friend.
Published by Page Publishing, Todd and Casey Gent's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Pee Wee and Buddy Have a Visitor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
