BEDFORD, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-born magician Zak Mirz appeared on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us! last Friday. Zak is the first Iranian (AND TEXAN) to fool the legendary magicians Penn & Teller!
Not only did he share his magic, but Zak also got to share his story on national television. Zak is a first-generation American as his parents immigrated legally from Iran and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, when Zak was only 1, his father was murdered.
Growing up, Zak turned to magic as an escape from reality, and he found it was something he could share. Today as a professional magician, Zak tours worldwide with his stage show to share wonder and the message of hope with his audiences.
Says Zak, "I'm grateful that I got to share my magic and story on this show. I believe everyone has a gift. And when you have a gift that is in you, and you put it into the world, you become a hero in someone else's story. To me, that is real magic."
Besides fooling Penn and Teller, Zak was a magic advisor to David Blaine's special The Magic Way, appeared on the Travel Channel's Magic Caught on Camera, and has created a deck of cards to raise both money and awareness to fight human trafficking.
You can watch Zak's performance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us! using the link below:
Contact:
Zak Mirz
CALL/TEXT: 320-491-4704
EMAIL: 328559@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-iranian-magician-to-fool-penn-and-teller-301469951.html
SOURCE Magician Zak Mirz