AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hands-On Hosting is a fully managed solution for building, launching, and maintaining a professional small business website. Everything from initial setup through launch and ongoing maintenance is handled by a real human rather than automated one-click installers. The services are offered with a choice of three different content management solutions including Grav CMS, WordPress, and Joomla with each option tailored for its specific strengths and appropriateness for the project at hand. All plans include installation and configuration, ongoing cms and plugin maintenance, technical support, premium hosting, and concierge service to help users make the most of their online venture.
The new service is designed to address the problem with many DIY website options leaving users falling short of their goals due to their own lack of experience with such tools, and difficulty in getting personal support. The company believes this new offering will help fill the gap in maintaining a successful website presence for those who prefer not to manage their own site but do not have the resources to hire a dedicated team.
Catch Light Productions, a creative firm specializing in small business branding, has been providing turnkey print, web, and advertising design since 1989. Learn more about Hands-On Hosting at http://www.hands-on.hosting
