SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadillac Muzik is a Southern funk-inspired urban R&B band/duo that has continued to take its listeners on a mentally optimistic acid-laced journey with every project they've released. Their new project "Playa Innovators" will be releasing this July 24th, featuring a modern urban ﬂavor with an old-school soulful twist, very reminiscent of Alternative Hip Hop/Soul acts like Ceelo and Outkast. Led by Beseja "CaddyMack" Moses and Scott "DaddyDvil" Campbell, the band is rapidly climbing up the ladder independently. Not only are they growing in the music industry as artists, but they envision themselves leading the way for modern-day musicians. Nowadays, being producers, entertainers, business owners, and entrepreneurs require wearing multiple hats.
"Weʼre heavily inﬂuenced by '70s soul bands," Moses told San Antonio Current. The band's unique style and charisma profoundly inﬂuenced people of all ages for the past 10 years. "When we started Cadillac Muzik in 2010, we never realized our authentic style had the power to inﬂuence the characteristics of major modern acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Anderson Paak, EarthGang, and Childish Gambino," Campbell stated. The funk-ﬂavored originality of the band surrounds you with a nostalgic vibe of music greats like James Brown, George Clinton, Prince, Isley Brothers, and several Motown acts, to which the band attributes their style. In 2018, the band quickly peaked at #12 on the Billboard R&B Album Sales Charts for their project titled "Lac Gospel." The following year in 2019, they ranked #10 for R&B Album Sales, #22 for Heatseekers Albums, and #45 for Independent Albums Sales for their project "Groove Nation."
For Cadillac Muzik, arising from the eastside streets of San Antonio was a task in and of itself. Being surrounded in poverty-based crime-infested neighborhoods propelled them to move towards a positive direction in life. Making a global positive impact on others has always been their dream. "God is the only reason we are pursuing what we are doing," Moses told Texas Public Radio. With there being such a small urban music scene in San Antonio, Cadillac Muzik continues to break barriers and bring light to their community. They've managed to gain 60,000+ followers on social media, over 2 million streams, and appeared in the Billboard Charts. Nobody from their city has gotten this far in the past 25 years. Independently owned and self-proclaimed, the band will continue to evolve and add authenticity to the music industry for years to come, continuing with their upcoming project titled "Playa Innovators" scheduled to release on July 24th, 2020.
