FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are beginning to acknowledge the truth: "niche" is passé. Companies that once extolled the virtues of the specialist are now consolidating their workforces and asking workers to do everything well. The desirable employee today masters writing, psychology, logic, math, graphic design, economics, computer programming, and more.
In short, the liberal arts education is back in style.
AcademicInfluence.com announces its ranking of the leading American higher education institutions that excel in the liberal arts:
50 Best Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities in the U.S.
Rankings are built using AcademicInfluence.com's innovative, proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine, which scours the web to map the impact of a school's thought leadership. Now, students looking to attend schools that make a genuine difference in the world have a superior resource. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
"Job demands are changing. More is expected of today's college graduates. This makes the liberal arts appealing and practical," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "Students who can demonstrate a breadth of skills and the flexibility to take on anything asked of them are finding greater success postgraduation. Today's business leader need not hold a degree in business administration. Increasingly, leaders are found among the philosophy majors with the critical reasoning skills needed to make difficult decisions under pressure, or the psychology majors who understand how both clients and competition think."
Visit the link above to see the final ranking order, additional rankings, and top schools by state. Schools featured in the ranking include:
- Amherst College
- Bard College
- Barnard College
- Bowdoin College
- Brooklyn College
- Bryn Mawr College
- Carleton College
- Claremont McKenna College
- Colby College
- Colgate University
- College of the Holy Cross
- Colorado College
- Connecticut College
- Cooper Union
- Denison University
- DePauw University
- Drew University
- Earlham College
- Emerson College
- Goucher College
- Grinnell College
- Hamilton College
- Hampshire College
- Haverford College
- Kalamazoo College
- Kenyon College
- Middlebury College
- Morehouse College
- Mount Holyoke College
- New York Institute of Technology
- Oberlin College
- Occidental College
- Pitzer College
- Pomona College
- Reed College
- Sarah Lawrence College
- Scripps College
- Smith College
- Spelman College
- Swarthmore College
- Trinity College (Connecticut)
- Union College (New York)
- United States Military Academy
- United States Naval Academy
- Vassar College
- Washington & Lee University
- Wellesley College
- Wesleyan University
- Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Williams College
"If you're a student looking for a well-rounded education, these schools should be at the top of your list," says Macosko. "When used in conjunction with our Custom College Rankings and College Strategist personalization tools, this ranking will help any student interested in liberal arts find and select an exemplary school."
Founded in October 2016, with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Influence Networks created the InfluenceRanking Engine for use by AcademicInfluence.com. With its College Strategist, Desirability Score, and Custom College Rankings, AcademicInfluence.com helps students to discover the most influential higher education institutions. And the InfluenceRanking Engine that powers all AcademicInfluence.com rankings of people and institutions will keep expanding its capabilities to explore an even wider array of topics and top performers.
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).
