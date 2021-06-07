MISSION, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and educator Alejandra Breeden has published her debut children's book that shares the charming story of Jack – a cheery donkey who must embark on an adventure to deliver a mysterious and precious gift.
In "Jack's Journey," Breeden colorfully illustrates the trip Mary and Joseph took from Nazareth to Bethlehem to deliver baby Jesus through the eyes of their trusty donkey. As Jack excitedly ponders the meaning behind the gift he carries, Breeden peppers in fun facts and bits of history to keep young readers engaged.
"I hope this book encourages children and parents or grandparents to discover history through a Biblical lens," Breeden said. "My greater hope is that families feel encouraged to navigate the goodness and glory of God via this short and sweet introduction of Jesus Christ."
Ultimately, "Jack's Journey" helps children to discover who Jesus was beginning with his birth, encourages them to pursue Christ as a gift regardless of their own life journey, and empower them to discover and learn new historical facts in a fun and interactive format. Perfect for use as a study tool or devotional, Breeden's book is a great addition to children's education programs, whether at school, home, or church, and shares important lessons that are valuable even outside of the Christmas season.
"Jack's Journey"
By Alejandra Breeden
ISBN: 978-1-4897-3161-6 (sc)
ISBN: 978-1-4897-3160-9 (hc)
ISBN: 978-1-4897-3162-3 (e)
Available through LifeRich Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
Alejandra Breeden is a high school history teacher who is passionate about helping students pursue their academic and career goals. This is her first book. Breeden earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a dual major in psychology and her Master of Arts degree in global security studies and leadership from University of Texas – Pan American. She currently resides in South Texas with her husband, Jason, and their daughter, Charlotte.
