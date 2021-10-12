SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is excited to break ground on the two-part project for New Braunfels ISD – NBISD New Elementary School, located on South Guenther Avenue in New Braunfels, Texas. This is the final project in the 2018 bond program to break ground.
The scope includes demolition of the existing ninth grade center as well as ground-up construction of a two-story elementary school. The new campus will function as a replacement for Carl Schurz and Seele elementary schools which were built in 1935 and 1950. The elementary school will be approximately 115,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate 850 students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Cadence McShane has worked closely with New Braunfels ISD in the past, having completed two ground-up elementary schools, Veramendi and Voss Farms, as well as renovations to New Braunfels High School and stadium in 2017.
"Cadence McShane is thrilled to continue working with New Braunfels ISD," remarked Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane. "Our firm has thoroughly enjoyed our partnership on past projects, and we look forward to continuing that partnership on this important project."
As part of the assignment, Cadence McShane is completing all sitework including surface parking, site concrete, courtyards, exterior play areas and revisions to an existing detention pond.
Stantec is serving as project architect. The new elementary school is slated for completion in August of 2023.
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer design-build, and construction management services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at https://cadencemcshane.com/.
Media Contact
McKenna Clark, Cadence McShane Construction Company, 4693969414, mclark@cadencemcshane.com
SOURCE Cadence McShane Construction Company