CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Factory Direct, an indirect subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, partnered with the non-profit organization Operation TRIAGE to gift a Veteran a new manufactured home this past holiday season. On November 28, 2021, the two organizations came together to surprise Vietnam Veteran, Dennis Stout, and his wife Lynn Stout with the news that they would be receiving a brand-new home gifted from Operation TRIAGE.
"The team at Operation TRIAGE can't thank Titan Factory Direct enough for their kindness and quick response to Vietnam Veteran Dennis Stout and his family's dire need for a new home," said Daniel Vargas, Founder and President of Operation TRIAGE. "We only found out about the Stout family's need for a residence in October and, thanks to Titan Factory Direct, we were able to get them into their new home in time for Christmas! Many companies talk about helping America's Veterans, but Titan Factory Direct does more than talk. They act!"
Titan Factory Direct offered Operation TRIAGE the home at cost to help provide local support for veterans. The President and Founder of Operation TRIAGE approached Titan Factory Direct's Retail President and veteran Joseph Kesterson to request assistance in making a difference in the life of a fellow veteran in need. "I hold all service members in high esteem and as a fellow US Army Veteran, I am aware of the incredible sacrifices they experience while serving in the military," said Joseph Kesterson, Retail President of Titan Factory Direct. "The needs of Veteran Dennis Stout were dire, and we were glad to assist Operation TRIAGE and their mission to help a fellow Veteran in need."
To find out how to donate or join Operation TRIAGE's efforts to support Veterans in need, please contact Daniel Vargas at mailto:danielvargas.operationtriage@gmail.com [danielvargas.operationtriage@gmail.com __title__ null] or visit the website at https://operationtriage.org/home.
About Operation TRIAGE
Operation TRIAGE was established in 2016 as a non-partisan/non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Operation TRIAGE's mission is to provide emergency advocacy and financial relief, mortgage free homes, and home remodeling and renovations to disabled veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with a focus to get their lives back on track and become productive members of their communities
Learn More about Operation TRIAGE:
https://operationtriage.org/home
https://operationtriage.org/completed-projects
View Veteran home delivery video: https://youtu.be/DarMITvhtbM
About Titan Factory Direct
Titan Factory Direct is the fastest growing manufactured home retailer in Texas and Oklahoma. Its wide selection includes award winning floor plans and styles. Titan Factory Direct's mission is to "Achieve excellence in customer satisfaction by providing every customer with peace of mind by delivering a quality-built home at an affordable value". From manufactured and modular homes to tiny homes and everything in between – Titan has something that can fit any customer's homebuying needs.
Learn more about Titan Factory Direct:
https://www.titanfactorydirect.com
About Skyline Champion Corporation:
Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs more than 7,900 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and the hospitality sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
Learn more about our products and services on the following company website: http://www.championhomes.com
