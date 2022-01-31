HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compugen Systems Inc (CSI)., today reports $8M in U.S. revenue for 2021, up from $4M the previous year, as well as a notable uptick in its client portfolio, now serving over 100 companies throughout the U.S. Key industries of focus include energy, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare in the mid-market space.
President Terry Mirza acknowledges the continued need for workspace transformation, backed by the strength of a resilient IT partner, as a contributing growth factor.
Mirza says, "At CSI, we are proud to be in a position to provide IT employment opportunities across the country, at a time when technology innovation and execution is so critical to how we work, how we communicate, and how we live. We are guided by a mission to drive change through technology in a way that creates a positive, rippling impact on the world around us." One way the company lives this mission of sustainable IT is through its Green4Good program which bridges technology needs with corporate citizenship.
Opening its first states-based location in 2015 in Houston, Texas, CSI is an affiliate of Compugen Inc out of Canada. The company provides IT solutions for the modern workspace, with offerings around hybrid IT, networking, security, and managed services.
To learn more, visit CSI's Customer Experience Center; a virtual library of thought leadership content designed to help business leaders utilize technology in a way that impacts the world for the better.
About Compugen Systems Inc.
Compugen Systems, Inc. (CSI,) an affiliate of Compugen Inc., is an IT service delivery company that focuses on enabling your business outcomes. By coupling innovative technology-based services in the Modern Workspace and Hybrid IT with our uniquely crafted managed, professional, and field services; we're redefining the customer experience. We believe that every day we have, is another opportunity to innovate, inspire, and impact our world for the better. Join us at http://www.compugen.us.
