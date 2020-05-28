HOUSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deshaun Watson, who proudly wears number four when he takes the field for the Houston Texans, is encouraging Houston-area children to read four books this summer for the chance to meet the star quarterback and win a $5,000 Ashley HomeStore room makeover for their families.
"4 Books for #4," the Deshaun Watson Foundation Summer Reading Challenge, is open to Houston-area children ages 5 – 18.
Children can read their own books or they can pick up free books, courtesy of Books Between Kids, at mini children's libraries set up at all 12 Houston-area Ashley HomeStores. Book covers have been sanitized prior to placement in each store's mini library.
To qualify for the summer reading challenge contest, a child must read four books by August 10.
Simply text READ4 to 797979 for more information and to register for Deshaun's Summer Reading Challenge, 4 Books for #4. Once registered and after completing four books, children or a family member can enter the four book titles, the child's favorite book and the reason why it was their favorite.
Winners from four age categories will be selected. Each of the four winners will enjoy a private appearance from Deshaun Watson and a $5,000 Ashley HomeStore room makeover for their family.
"One of the cornerstones of my foundation is education," says Watson. "Kids have gone through quite a bit these past few months, including being out of school. That's why it's so important to encourage them to get back to reading."
Books in each Ashley HomeStore mini children's library are available on a first-come, first-served basis during regular store hours.
"Our promise to children aligns with the Deshaun Watson Foundation's commitment to education," notes Chad Spencer, CEO of Ashley HomeStore in Houston. "We're thrilled to partner with Deshaun to help bring the joy of reading to Houston children."
Each Ashley HomeStore also is accepting donations of children's books for their mini children's libraries. All donated books will be properly sanitized prior to being added to their collections.
According to the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, one in four Houston third graders failed to meet the minimum satisfactory academic performance level on the state reading assessment. Moreover, children who live in poverty have heard 30 million fewer words than their more affluent peers.