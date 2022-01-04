HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S., with more than 60 locations throughout CA, CO, IL, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, and the Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM), a nationally recognized fertility center serving Houston, the Texas Medical Center, Memorial City, Clear Lake, Beaumont, and surrounding areas in Texas -- announced today that CORM will join the US Fertility partnership. As part of this transaction, CORM will adopt the Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) name and extend the SGF brand into South Texas to become SGF Houston.
SGF, the largest fertility practice partnership in the nation, was founded in 1991 and has 100,000 babies born to its credit. Following this transaction, SGF will have eight practices with 47 locations across the United States.
CORM, the largest private fertility practice in the Greater Houston region, was founded in 1993 by Vicki Schnell, M.D. Having helped more than 20,000 individuals and couples build their families to date, CORM provides high-quality reproductive healthcare that focuses on the patient as a partner. CORM is widely respected for providing advanced, innovative, high-value infertility care in a nurturing environment. The practice stands behind its high success rates with an approach to care that complements well the model followed by SGF.
Vicki Schnell, M.D., FACOG, and Medical Director of CORM said, "We're thrilled to announce this collaboration as it connects practices and providers who share common values and goals. It's evident that the practices in this partnership embrace patient-centric care and show a commitment to continuous innovation and scientific leadership."
John Crochet, Jr., M.D., FACOG, and Administrative Director & Director of Third-Party Reproduction for CORM said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with SGF and US Fertility to further help parents realize their dream of having a family. SGF represents the highest quality clinical standards, and this is one of the key reasons we chose to partner with the company."
"While patients of SGF Houston will benefit from interacting with the same physicians and team they've come to know and trust, by adopting the SGF brand, new benefits include access to a range of exclusive financial packages pioneered by SGF," remarks Michael J. Levy, M.D., co-founder of SGF and US Fertility board member. "Among them, SGF's signature Shared Risk 100% Refund Program for IVF and Donor Egg, in which patients take home a baby or a full refund. 82 percent of participants using their own egg take home a baby, and 86 percent of participants using a donor egg take home a baby."
SGF Houston will provide a full range of diagnostic and treatment options to help individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals, including male and female testing, low-tech fertility options, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor egg, sperm, and embryo, genetic screening and testing, gestational carrier, elective egg freezing, fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and LGBTQ family building.
"We are thrilled to welcome CORM into the US Fertility partnership," shares Mark Segal, CEO, US Fertility. "We recognize the position they have earned among the nation's leaders in reproductive medicine. Their clinical expertise and cutting-edge technology have led to great success for their patients, and we're proud to align ourselves with physicians and team members of their caliber."
Current CORM patients will keep their same physician care team and receive the same quality of care they've come to expect. New and established CORM patients may continue scheduling appointments by calling 281-332-0073. SGF Houston will begin accepting new patients in early summer of 2022.
About US Fertility
US Fertility is the largest, physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit http://www.USFertility.com.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
About Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM)
The Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM) is a nationally recognized, all-inclusive fertility center in Southeast Texas with locations in Houston, Beaumont, Clear Lake, and Memorial City. With CORM's Clear Lake-based laboratory and ambulatory surgery center (ASC), this four-physician practice offers a full suite of cutting-edge assisted reproductive technologies. For more information visit InfertilityTexas.com.
