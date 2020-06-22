ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
News summary
- Ruggedized VxRail systems with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors create powerful IT capabilities for harshest edge environments
- VxRail introduces AMD EPYCTM processor support with compact models for space-constrained data centers and edge environments
- The only jointly engineered HCI system with VMware, VxRail delivers a hybrid cloud approach no matter where data and applications reside
- VxRail HCI System Software enhancements further automate operations and management
- New Intel Optane persistent memory and NVIDIA GPU options support data-intensive applications
Full story
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), the leader in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI)1, announces two new VxRail systems—including the first ruggedized VxRail model and introduction of AMD EPYC processors—bringing the power and simplicity of HCI to the most challenging and space-constrained edge environments.
"More data is being created at the edge, and more companies are moving their data management infrastructure closer to where data is created. But sometimes the edge is a 100-degree rooftop, not a temperature-controlled traditional data center," said Tom Burns, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Integrated Products & Solutions. "With the new ruggedized VxRail systems, location and conditions don't matter."
Smallest, toughest VxRail takes HCI to harsh edge environments
The new ruggedized VxRail D Series brings VxRail's simplicity and lifecycle management capabilities to a compact and durable form factor, designed to withstand remote and harsh environments. The system, featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is 20 inches deep—the smallest VxRail yet2—and can withstand extreme temperatures, sustain up to 40G of operational shock and operate at up to 15,000 feet.
It brings IT support to edge locations where resilient infrastructure is critical, such as the implementation of a data center at remote sites, onboard ships at sea or equipped in aircrafts. The VxRail D Series is an ideal solution for manufacturing, industrial, and oil and gas environments where conditions create a technical challenge or space is at a premium.
VxRail brings AMD EPYC processors to edge ready, single-socket system
For the first time on VxRail, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are now available in a new, efficient E Series platform. The VxRail E Series with AMD EPYC processors offers customers a new option, with up to 64 high performance cores and support for PCIe® 4, that can be deployed at the edge or in data centers. Coupled with high-efficiency power supply, these compact 1U systems are an ideal option for customers that need high-performance computing power, in a single socket platform for edge environments.
The new VxRail E665 system—available in NVMe, all-flash, or hybrid storage configurations—offers high performance in a single-socket model and is an ideal option for database, unstructured data, virtual desktop infrastructure and HPC workloads.
VxRail software updates support latest VMware releases and streamline upgrades
As the only jointly engineered HCI system with VMware, VxRail delivers a hybrid cloud approach that is simple to deploy and manage, no matter where data and applications reside.
As recently announced, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform—offering VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail—now supports configurations with as few as four compute nodes, enabling customers to start small and grow. Customers, such as Atlantis, The Palm, now can explore their hybrid cloud journey at up to 47% lower cost3, with a smaller footprint, and scale their infrastructure over time.
"With VxRail at the core of our operations, we're able to run critical applications in every corner of our properties, from check-in services to our many amenities, with the reliability our customers and team expect," said Anthony Lynsdale, vice president of information technology, Atlantis, The Palm. "It's also given us the ability to scale our infrastructure to meet the growing demands of our business and expand our IT strategy to the public cloud, all on VxRail."
The latest version of VxRail HCI System Software helps streamline updates with the ability to run pre-upgrade health checks on demand and cloud-based management and orchestration, enabling every VxRail cluster to be maintained throughout its lifecycle, regardless of location.
Intel Optane persistent memory and NVIDIA GPU options support data-intensive applications
With the introduction of new platform enhancements, VxRail can support even more power-demanding applications, such as in-memory databases like SAP HANA and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications. VxRail will now support:
- Intel Optane Persistent Memory, which maintains improved data integrity with 90% lower latency4. With this addition, VxRail is the first fully integrated VMware-based HCI system to support the full range of Intel Optane technologies for the data center including 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Optane persistent memory and Intel Optane SSDs.
- NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ GPUs, which combine with NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software to bring the power of accelerated rendering, AI, advanced graphics and compute to the data center for a wide range of workflows. With Quadro RTX and NVIDIA vGPU software, customers can deploy VxRail solutions that help end users be more productive and data centers run efficiently.
Availability
- VxRail D Series with 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors are available globally on June 23, 2020.
- VxRail E Series with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are available globally on June 23, 2020.
- VxRail HCI System Software latest update is now globally available.
- NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs and Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory options are now globally available.
Supporting quotes
Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD
"Performance, efficiency and memory bandwidth are critical to driving digital transformation for the modern data center, and AMD EPYC processors deliver on all three. We are pleased to extend our longstanding collaboration with Dell Technologies by powering the VxRail E Series system with the EPYC processor's fantastic performance and outstanding TCO for customers."
Bob Laliberte, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group
"For organizations looking to simplify operations and keep their infrastructure in check while driving towards their digital transformation goals, automating lifecycle management is vital to lightening the load for IT teams. This allows them to focus more on revenue generating or transformational opportunities. VxRail and the latest updates to the VxRail HCI System Software give IT teams the automated tools they need to become more efficient, reduce downtime and operational costs, and deliver real value to the business."
Additional resources
- Blog: Taking HCI to Extremes
- Connect with Dell via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon and Optane are trademarks of Intel Corporation of its subsidiaries.
1 IDC WW Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, Q1 2020, June 2020, Hyperconverged Systems Revenue Share
2 Based on internal Dell Technologies testing (May 2020) comparing VxRail D560 to VxRail E560 dimensions.
3 Based on internal analysis of DTCP with subscription comparing the price of 8 node standard architecture to the new 4 node consolidated architecture. Actual saving may vary depending on configuration.
4 Based on internal Dell Technologies testing (May 2020) comparing OLTP 4k workload on four VxRail P570F systems with Intel Optane persistent memory in app direct mode vs. VxRail all NVMe. Actual results will vary.