DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Diagnostics today announced that independent veterinarians can now access their laboratory services through interfaces with most practice management systems (PMS). Ellie is accepting new client requests from veterinary clinics across the United States on a first come, first serve basis.
"Seamless, bi-directional interfaces with the industry's leading PMS systems is one of the most powerful tools that a laboratory can offer veterinarians," said Ellie's founder and CEO Mark DeCourcy. "Our interfaces are a perfect way to enhance clinic workflow and empower staff to focus on treating patients. Veterinarians are accustomed to signing oppressive contracts with corporate labs to access premier laboratory services, such as PMS interfaces and next-day turnaround time. That's simply no longer necessary."
Ellie is now offering its customers interfaces with Avimark, Cornerstone, EzyVet, Impromed, Hippo, Rhapsody, and many other national software systems. The company also provides next-day lab results, complimentary shipping, pathology consultations, data protection, mobile access to orders and results and innovative laboratory reports. Veterinarians can sign-up to send lab samples to Ellie and request an interface on their website at www.elliediagnostics.com or by calling 972.619.9969.
About Ellie Diagnostics
Ellie Diagnostics is a privately held veterinary diagnostics company providing innovative laboratory services to independent veterinarians nationwide. Their comprehensive test menu includes routine lab testing, histo, cyto, micro and a wide variety of specialty tests. To learn more visit www.elliediagnostics.com.
Media Contact:
Parker Gragg
pgragg@elliediagnostics.com
972.619.9969