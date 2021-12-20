AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latitude 30 Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Latitude 30 Real Estate, a firm offering results- and relationship-driven real estate services, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Latitude 30 Real Estate is led by real estate agent Swarna Mohan. Since 2015, Mohan has sold over 350 homes to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Greater Austin, with a focus on the northern communities of Hutto Leander, Liberty Hill, and Cedar Park. Mohan is a Texas Accredited Commercial Specialist and has been identified as one of the top 500 real estate agents in the Austin metro area.
Latitude 30 Real Estate can assist buyers and sellers in Central Texas who are interested in either residential or commercial real estate. The team has extensive experience working with investors, first-time buyers, and out-of-state clients.
Partnering with Side will ensure Latitude 30 Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Latitude 30 Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Latitude 30 Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Latitude 30 Real Estate, we're all about the client experience. We love facilitating a smooth buying or selling process and helping clients build wealth through real estate," said Mohan. "By partnering with Side, we'll be able to leverage world-class marketing, technology, and support, which will propel our clients toward even greater success."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Latitude 30 Real Estate
The Latitude 30 Real Estate team has one goal: to help clients make wise real estate choices so they can grow their net worth. Latitude 30 Real Estate empowers clients with the knowledge they need to succeed in Austin's famously competitive market, keeping them involved in the process while handling every detail with care and precision. The company works with buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Greater Austin, including Hutto, Liberty Hill, Leander, Cedar Park, and Georgetown. For more information, visit http://www.latitude30realestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
