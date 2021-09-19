AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vera Worthy, an animal lover with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new book "Prince the Special Needs Cat": an entertaining and charmingly illustrated story for young readers.
The author writes, "'Prince the Special Needs Cat' is a story that every child worldwide will love no doubt. This book will especially become a favorite if you love cats. Cats are beautiful and amazing animals that are a great part of the world, and with that said, this book is a must-have in schools, libraries, and all over the world. Never stop being creative. It's what makes the world we live in magical. Cats make us feel unique in a way we need to feel life."
Published by Page Publishing, Vera Worthy's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Prince the Special Needs Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
