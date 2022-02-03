EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The hotel is a destination unto itself with early-20th-century opulence: a stained-glass dome ceiling, beautifully preserved architecture, exclusive restaurants, and rooftop terraces that overlook striking mountain views. Lavish amenities include the spa, 10th floor rooftop pool, fitness center, and Dannah Lane Western Luxe Boutique for last-minute gifts.
Valentine's Weekend, you can enjoy the best of Hotel Paso del Norte with their Valentine's Getaway Package. This package includes luxurious overnight accommodations, a bottle of sparkling wine, house-made truffles upon arrival and a $100 food and beverage credit to sample the hotel's numerous drink and dining destinations.
February 11-14, 2022
Use code ROM to book your package on http://www.hotelpdn.com.
On Valentine's Day, the hotel's signature restaurant, 1700° Steakhouse is offering a five-course meal for two with wine pairings. Courses include:
- French kiss oysters with curry foam and squash blossom paired with Ruffino Prosecco
- Bluefin Tuna on 200-million-year-old Himalayan salt with black garlic paired with Conundrum White Blend
- Pickled strawberry with basil crystals and balsamic gel
- A5 Wagyu trip in onion ash with king crab gelee, potato pave, and asparagus paired with Briar Shoots Edmeades Red Zinfandel
- Valrhona chocolate better than sex cake with Champagne Sabayon Fonseca Port
Reservations are required and can be made at Open Table or by calling 915-534-3000 ext. 6037.
$200 per couple.
Valentine's Day Dining is also available at Sabor, the hotel's southwest southern comfort fusion restaurant. Menu highlights include a Texas wedge salad, fried half chicken, pot roast short rib, and oak-charred salmon. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Open Table or by calling 915-516-6382.
Hotel Paso del Norte is home to Desert Spirit Spa which offers an extensive menu of services across the genres of massage, skincare, nail services, hair styling, and waxing treatments.
Managed by Greenwood Hospitality, Hotel Paso del Norte is noted for its Plasma Air Filtration System which has been shown to shown to kill 99% of bacteriophage in the air after 10 minutes of use. Common areas, restaurant, hallways, ballrooms, meeting rooms, fitness center, and all guest rooms utilize the filtration system that kills viruses through ionization.
Learn more about Hotel Paso del Norte at http://www.hotelpdn.com.
