MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The enjoyment of the great outdoors can be even more relaxing by eliminating the back-breaking job of lugging gear with Buffalo Carts. Designed for rugged, outdoor use, Buffalo Carts is a multi-purpose, electric-powered cart system with innovative platform designs that allow for multiple, easy-change configurations to assist with any outdoor task or adventure.
Most utility carts are made for a single purpose, leading to design cuts such as cart stability and easy steering, which can put additional strain on the body and increase the risk of injury. Buffalo Carts easily mount to the back of any vehicle with a Class III hitch, saving space inside the car. They're equipped with a powerful electric transaxle drive system, four large heavy-duty, all-terrain wheels for stability, a balanced steering system design, and a long handle for ultimate steering control with easy-to-use twist throttle controls. It can haul up to 500 pounds of weight at a time.
Buffalo Carts include four different designs:
Flatbed: for large, open loads
Wagon: for sports and camping
Commercial: for tools and equipment
Hunting: for gear and supplies
Buffalo Carts feature add-on accessories, including a USB port for charging cell phones, powerful LED lights that are removable, easy slide-in, slide-out battery packs (allowing for spare battery), wagon rack for added capacity, rain travel cover, turf tires, rear hitch and cup holders. Additional add-on accessories include fishing pole holders, ratcheting straps, cargo net and even a bottle opener.
"I struggled for years, and saw others struggling as well, with moving outdoor equipment, gear and supplies," said Buffalo Carts founder and CEO, Ed MacDonald. "Buffalo Carts bring fun, safety and enjoyment back to people's busy outdoor activities by providing a new, innovative level of outdoor convenience."
People have flocked to the outdoors during the pandemic, picking up new hobbies and working on side projects around the house. Whether it's painful, tiring, or just helps eliminate numerous trips to and from the car, Buffalo Carts is a well-built and long-lasting solution that provides a convenient way of transporting things.
Buffalo Carts are proudly made in America. The brand as a whole takes pride in being strong, self-reliant, and rugged, similar to the proud Buffalo American symbol.
For more information visit pr.go2.fund/buffalocarts.
About Buffalo Carts LLC.
It all began four years ago when Ed was approached by a father and son business from Austin, TX looking for a way to help their customers move sports gear around. The idea was to build a cart that would be easy and convenient to use. As owner of mb Innovations, Ed had 20+ years in product design and development including numerous Patents, so this was a natural fit. Over the next year and a half, he designed and prototyped a number of Electric Cart versions. Then in mid-2020 Ed, with his own market research, and believing in the many possibilities of further designs and markets, bought out the father son and Formed Buffalo Carts LLC.
At its core, Buffalo Carts LLC is a family effort. It has always been our mission to make our electric power carts fun, accessible and convenient for everyone to enjoy. The ease of transporting items is now elevated to the next level. For more information, visit https://buffalocarts.com/.
